Highlights:

Exceeded Four out of Six 2025 Environmental Targets

Significant Progress on Emission, Waste, and Water Reduction Projects

Broadened ESG Disclosures: Stronger Alignment to GRI, SASB and TCFD

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) has published its 15th annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which highlights the significant progress the Company continues to make with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. The new report can be accessed here and features comprehensive information and key examples of how our employees are supporting MTI in its commitment to sustainability.

This report outlines MTI’s continuous improvement in all key areas, including health and safety, sustainable product development, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, community outreach, supply chain management, as well as governance, ethics, and compliance. It also details how MTI is exceeding four out of six targets against its 2025 environmental reduction commitments.

“At Minerals Technologies, sustainability is embedded into our strategy, our thinking, our product development, our people and our values, serving as a fundamental pillar of our high-performance culture,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s report provides a comprehensive overview of our wide-ranging ESG efforts for all stakeholders. I’m extremely proud of all our employees, as their engagement has been instrumental in advancing our sustainability initiatives.”

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com .

Investor Contact: Lydia Kopylova

(212) 878-1831

Media Contact: Jennifer Albert

(212) 878-1840