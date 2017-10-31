Breaking News
Home / Top News / Minerals Technologies Signs Agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, Part of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group, to Construct an 80,000 Metric Ton Per Year Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia

Minerals Technologies Signs Agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, Part of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group, to Construct an 80,000 Metric Ton Per Year Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, part of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP), to build an 80,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant at its paper mill in Pindo Deli, Indonesia, located just east of the city of Jakarta. The facility will be operated by Pindo Deli Specialty Minerals (PDSM), a newly created joint venture in Indonesia.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with this long-term partner and world-class paper manufacturer,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement follows the signing of a new 125,000 ton per year PCC plant and 40,000 ton expansion with APP in Indonesia earlier this year.”

This facility is scheduled to begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2018.  D.J. Monagle III, Group President, Specialty Minerals and Refractories, commented further, “Asia Pulp & Paper is an innovative paper company, and we are pleased that they have confirmed the value of our PCC technology in their fine paper grades. Our PCC will be used as a paper filler to improve brightness, opacity and bulk, and to reduce the cost to the papermaker of higher-cost fiber.”

PCC is a specialty pigment for filling and coating high-quality paper. By substituting Minerals Technologies’ PCC for more expensive wood fiber, customers are able to produce brighter, higher quality paper at lower cost. In 1986, Minerals Technologies originated the satellite concept for making and delivering PCC on site at paper mills, and the concept was a major factor in revolutionizing papermaking in North America. Today, the company has nearly 60 satellite plants in operation or under construction around the world and continues to lead the industry with consistent quality and technical innovation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.638 billion in 2016. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Cindi Buckwalter
(212) 878-1831
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.