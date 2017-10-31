Minerals Technologies Signs Agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, Part of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group, to Construct an 80,000 Metric Ton Per Year Satellite PCC Plant in Indonesia

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with PT Pindo Deli Pulp and Paper Mills, part of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP), to build an 80,000 metric ton per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) plant at its paper mill in Pindo Deli, Indonesia, located just east of the city of Jakarta. The facility will be operated by Pindo Deli Specialty Minerals (PDSM), a newly created joint venture in Indonesia.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with this long-term partner and world-class paper manufacturer,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement follows the signing of a new 125,000 ton per year PCC plant and 40,000 ton expansion with APP in Indonesia earlier this year.”

This facility is scheduled to begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2018. D.J. Monagle III, Group President, Specialty Minerals and Refractories, commented further, “Asia Pulp & Paper is an innovative paper company, and we are pleased that they have confirmed the value of our PCC technology in their fine paper grades. Our PCC will be used as a paper filler to improve brightness, opacity and bulk, and to reduce the cost to the papermaker of higher-cost fiber.”

PCC is a specialty pigment for filling and coating high-quality paper. By substituting Minerals Technologies’ PCC for more expensive wood fiber, customers are able to produce brighter, higher quality paper at lower cost. In 1986, Minerals Technologies originated the satellite concept for making and delivering PCC on site at paper mills, and the concept was a major factor in revolutionizing papermaking in North America. Today, the company has nearly 60 satellite plants in operation or under construction around the world and continues to lead the industry with consistent quality and technical innovation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.638 billion in 2016. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

