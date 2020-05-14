MineralTree CEO Micah Remley Part of Virtual FinTech Panel

Breaking News
Hosted by ACG Boston

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MineralTree CEO Micah Remley will be part of a virtual panel discussion this morning on the future of payments and business finance. The event is being hosted by the Boston chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) as part of its signature C-Series networking breakfasts.

Remley will be joined on the panel by Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap and the session will be moderated by Alan Fullerton, Partner at Mirus Capital Advisors. The two CEOs will discuss:

  • Current trends in B2B and B2C payments
  • How COVID-19 has accelerated innovation, and helped banks and businesses build more resilient finance operations
  • Potential drivers for M&A activity in the sector in the coming year

For more information, visit ACG Boston Virtual FinTech Panel.

MineralTree’s cloud-based software automates the end-to-end invoice-to-payment process for middle-market businesses and allows stakeholders to review, authorize, and schedule payments anywhere, from any device. The platform integrates seamlessly with banks and with most accounting/ERP software. Finance teams get better visibility and control of cash flow while also gaining significant operational efficiencies vs. manual AP processes.

About MineralTree
MineralTree provides robust, secure and easy-to-use Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for more than 1,500 middle-market enterprises and nearly 30 financial institutions. As a result, these organizations are able to streamline AP processes from end-to-end, gaining unparalleled visibility and realizing big cost and time savings. For more information, visit www.mineraltree.com.

Media Inquiries
Tim Walsh
for MineralTree, Inc.
617.512.1641
[email protected]

