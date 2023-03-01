RADNOR, Pa., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the financial markets close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. To access the call, please dial 1-877-704-4453 in the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 outside the U.S., followed by the conference ID: 13736564. A live webcast of the conference call may be found here. A replay of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

Wednesday, March 15 @ 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-704-4453 International: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13736564 Webcast: Link

About Mineralys

Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its primary product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn.

Contact:

investorrelations@mineralystx.com