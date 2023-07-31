RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the financial markets close on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Monday, August 7th @ 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-704-4453 International: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13739672 Webcast: Link

If you would like a call back, please click this link, which will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call may be found here. A replay of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone, including hypertension and chronic kidney disease. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn.

