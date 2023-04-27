RADNOR, Pa., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer Adam Levy will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT

The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

About Mineralys

Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn.

