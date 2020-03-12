MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES UPDATES MARKET ON SHARE PRICE DROP AND TRADING HALT

WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat unmet medical needs of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, wishes to address a sharp reduction of its share price and subsequent brief trading halt of its shares occurred this morning.

“There is no corporate news or change to our fundamentals that caused this share price movement,” stated Geoff Race, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He continued, “Based on information received from NASDAQ, we understand that this movement and trading halt was the result of automated trades made between 9:53 am and 9:54 am EDT, and in close proximity with the unusual trading halt of the entire NASDAQ exchange that also occurred this morning due to broader economic issues. The trading halt has been lifted and trading has resumed in the Company’s stock. We also understand that the New York Stock Exchange has instructed brokers that all trades in the Company’s shares executed between 9:53 am and 9:54 am EDT at or below the per share price of $4.92 have been reversed and ruled null and void.”

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.” For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com .

