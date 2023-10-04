According to Future Market Insights, Prominent players in the minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market are actively developing cutting-edge devices incorporating the latest technologies. These efforts are anticipated to create avenues for the advancement and growth of innovative minimally invasive neurosurgery devices.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market size is likely to jump from US$ 3,227.9 million in 2023 to US$ 5,950.1 million by 2033. This projected expansion is anticipated to result from a modest 6.3% CAGR in the demand for minimally invasive neurosurgery devices over the upcoming decade.

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Size (2023) US$ 3,227.9 million Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market Projected Size (2033) US$ 5,950.1 million Forecasted Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 6.3 %

An upward trend in neurological illnesses is one of the driving drivers for this industry, and awareness of this market is expanding in emerging nations. The evolution of technology in neurosurgery, such as surgeries previously deemed unattainable, has become achievable with minimal neurosurgical equipment with a high efficacy and recuperation rate. The enhanced recuperative capabilities and swifter healing process following surgery render it a more efficient therapeutic approach. Consequently, numerous patients opt for minimally invasive neurosurgery instead of conventional surgical treatments.

The growing prevalence of coronary artery disease fuels the expansion of the minimal neurosurgery device market. According to a National Institute of Health report, around 276 million people have problems with the vascular that necessitate fluoroscopy. In addition, recent developments in endoscope design have resulted in integrated, efficient endoscopes with increased resolution and illumination. This is likely to boost the growth of the minimally invasive neurosurgery device market.

Minimally invasive procedures often lead to lower healthcare costs in the long run. Shorter hospital stays, fewer complications, and quicker recovery times translate into cost savings for patients and healthcare providers. The shift toward personalized medicine is influencing neurosurgery as well. Minimally invasive techniques are now being applied to multiple neurosurgical procedures, including functional neurosurgery for conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. This trend is broadening the scope of the market.

Numerous innovations have taken place in the minimally invasive neurosurgical device market landscape. These include advancements in neurosurgical devices, such as an endoscope, and the invention of surgical tools that require minimal opening and disclosure of the surgical zone. The utilization of these technologies has created new prospects in the neurosurgical sector, and difficult procedures can currently be carried out with their assistance.

“Some of the best hospitals for brain surgeries are found in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. But then again, getting treatment there can be quite pricey. In countries like India and China, though, the cost for procedures like neurological surgeries is roughly half of what one would pay in these developed nations. This shift in patient behavior will likely drive the demand for minimally invasive neurosurgery devices in developing countries.” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market:

In 2022, the United States firmly established itself as a leader in the minimally invasive neurosurgery devices industry, commanding a 33.7% global market share.

The minimally invasive neurosurgery devices industry in the United Kingdom is positioned for significant expansion, with an estimated CAGR of 4.4% anticipated through 2033.

Japan’s minimally invasive neurosurgery devices industry secured a market share of 4.1% in 2022.

India’s notable progress in the minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market is reflected in its anticipated CAGR of 6.2% over the forecasted period.

In 2022, Germany possessed a significant 8.7% portion of the global minimally invasive neurosurgery devices industry.

China is poised for swift ascent in the minimally invasive neurosurgery devices industry, with an estimated CAGR of 7.6% anticipated over the forecasted period.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market

Here are the key players’ top strategies for success in the minimally invasive neurosurgery devices industry:

Investing heavily in research and development to develop cutting-edge minimally invasive neurosurgery technologies.

Forming strategic alliances with hospitals, research institutions, and other industry players to enhance product development.

Establishing a strong presence in regions with increasing demand for minimally invasive neurosurgery devices.

Offering a range of customizable products to cater to neurosurgeons and patients’ specific needs and preferences.

Identifying unique features and benefits of their products to distinguish themselves from competitors.

The Major Key Players Are:

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Boston Scientific Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Aesculap Division

Smith & Nephew Plc

Medtronic

NICO Corp.

Recent Developments in the Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices Market

In May 2023, the commercial introduction of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s Evo sEEG electrode lineup in the United States was revealed. NeuroOne offers a complete range of electrode technologies to serve a US$100 million United States market for patients seeking definitive neurological operations.

In March 2022, NICO Corporation produced an adaptor for electromagnetic navigation when doing minimally invasive parafascicular surgery, offering neurosurgeons the option of performing frameless brain surgery. This implies that suitable patients no longer need to be trapped in a hard headframe throughout the navigation procedure.

Key Segmentations:

By Device Type:

Surgical Devices

Monitoring & Visualization Devices

Endoscopy Devices

By Surgery Type:

Urological

Vascular

Cardiac

Gynaecological

Gastrointestinal

Cosmetic

Bariatric

Thoracic

Breast

Orthopedic

