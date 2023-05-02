New kit fits eight different Peterbilt & Kenworth models

New Minimizer floor mats Shown in a Peterbilt 537

OWATONNA, Minn., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimizer’s newest floor mat release includes several PACCAR models based on the OEM’s all-new lineup of medium-duty Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks.

Minimizer’s new kit – part no. 10006831 – is designed to fit 2023-2024 models of the Kenworth T280, T380, and T480, as well as the Peterbilt 536, 537, and 538.

“Our customers have requested floor mats for PACCAR’s new medium-duty line of trucks, and to my knowledge, we are the only company offering custom molded floor mats for these trucks,” High Bar Brands Product Development Director Chandler Nault said.

Minimizer floor mats are laser-measured and feature a raised edge, preventing materials from escaping the mat.

“Minimizer has been proudly offering the longest-lasting and best-fitting floor mats in the heavy-duty industry for ten years,” Nault said. “Leveraging over a decade of design expertise and proprietary materials, we developed ultra-durable floor mats for these new Kenworth and Peterbilt medium-duty models.”

Visit the Minimizer website to search for specific floor mat part numbers using their Floor Mat Selector tool, which allows users to easily search by make/model/year.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. Following the acquisition of Viking Sales, these three iconic suppliers have provided HBB with proven processes and a customer-centric approach. That connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachment

New Minimizer floor mats

CONTACT: Steve Hansen High Bar Brands 8002483855 steve@highbarbrands.com