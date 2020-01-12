Minister says Britain must reduce military dependence on U.S.: report

Britain must invest in military hardware to become less reliant on U.S. air cover and spy planes in future conflicts, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was quoted as saying in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper.
