State College, PA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minitab, LLC, announced today that it achieved SAP partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Minitab, LLC provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Our partnership with SAP® highlights the need for Minitab’s leading solutions to help organizations achieve digital transformation. Minitab’s Real-Time SPC™ drives immediate improvements in quality and process monitoring, helping companies bring high-quality products to market faster and realize significant cost savings. It is an integral part of the new paradigm for the factory of the future and unlocking the value of Industry 4.0.”

Minitab, LLC achieved SAP partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications.

This partnership allows SAP®’s Digital Manufacturing customers to access Minitab’s best-in-class Real-Time SPC™ solution and gain deeper production insights resulting in significant process improvements by leveraging Minitab’s powerful statistical process control capabilities. Through this powerful combination, customers can extend the reach and benefit of the valuable data in SAP® Digital Manufacturing to deliver immediate quality and process improvements. Real-time statistical process control is vitally important to smart manufacturing, using real-time data to optimize production and improve quality faster than ever before.

Minitab’s Real-Time SPC™ combines the power of traditional statistical process control with modern, cloud-based technologies to deliver real-time statistical process monitoring and alerts in one convenient and comprehensive solution. This allows organizations to increase quality and productivity on the manufacturing floor, while reducing costs and unnecessary downtime.

Minitab, LLC is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP® Digital Manufacturing, Minitab’s Real-Time SPC™ fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life-changing innovations, and meet their commitments of delivering high-quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For over 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems, and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and continuous process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Predictive Analytics, Minitab Model Ops®, Minitab Connect®, Real-Time SPC™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage®, and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytics experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster, and more accurate decisions.

Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

CONTACT: Joshua Zable, Chief Marketing & Strategic Planning Officer Minitab, LLC 814.238.3280 [email protected]