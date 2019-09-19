Minitab To Expand Operations in the Midwest

Opening New Regional Office in Chicago to Support Long-Term Growth

State College, PA, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Minitab, the leader in smart data analysis software and provider of expert statistical services, announced the opening of a new office in Chicago, IL to support its growth initiative in the Americas. The new, larger office will support Minitab’s significant growth today and provide the space to double in the future.

The new Chicago office, based in the West Loop of Chicago, will be able to accommodate additional resources in software development, operations and multiple customer facing functions including sales, marketing, support, training and services. This investment demonstrates Minitab’s commitment to providing best-in-class customer engagement and support services to our customer base.

The expansion comes on the heels of Minitab’s successful launch of Minitab® 19 Statistical Software and new version of Quality Trainer® and Companion by Minitab®. Minitab® 19 delivers on the commitment to helping practitioners analyze larger data sets – better, faster and easier – no matter where they are on their analytics journey. Minitab’s Quality Trainer® is an e-learning course for those beginning their analytics journey that includes animated lessons, quizzes, and hands-on exercises that help easily learn statistics and how to use Minitab. Companion by Minitab® is the market-leading software to help track and manage continuous improvement projects securely, centrally and globally.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, LLC said: “Our new office and expansion in Chicago marks our commitment to investing in the long-term growth of Minitab and our industry leading sales and support organization. By being closer to the customer we will help practitioners make better decisions by utilizing our software to perform better, faster and easier data analysis.”

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement tools. along with a team of highly trained experts to service and support them on their analytics journey. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy to use software, clicks not code, on-site and public training and a global support network of expert statisticians.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Minitab Statistical Software is the global product of choice across different disciplines, including academia, operational excellence, quality improvement, Lean Six Sigma, manufacturing, research and development, marketing and many more. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software®, Companion by Minitab®, Quality Trainer® (an e-learning platform) and Salford Predictive Modeler® to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

CONTACT: Joshua Zable Minitab, LLC 814-753-3830 [email protected]