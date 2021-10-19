MiNK Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 3,333,334 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. All of the shares were offered by MiNK. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $40.0 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “INKT”.

Evercore ISI and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley and Baird acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com and William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained for free at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

