MiNK Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and CEO of MiNK, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on January 27th, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.

