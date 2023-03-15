– Clinical update of allo-iNKT cells (agenT-797) alone or in combination with approved anti-PD-1 in advanced solid tumors

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced plans to present updated clinical data and development plans in solid tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 14-19th, 2023.

Presentation Details

Title: Phase 1 clinical update of allogeneic invariant natural killer T cells (iNKTs), agenT-797, alone or in combination with pembrolizumab or nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number: CT275

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 18, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM ET

Presenting Author: Dr. Benedito Carneiro

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

