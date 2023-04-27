NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Members of the MiNK leadership team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

Conference Call

Dial in numbers: 646-307-1963 (USA-NY), 800-715-9871 (USA & Canada)

Conference ID: 8437743

Webcast

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4c4qmbci.

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

