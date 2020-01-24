Breaking News
Home / Top News / Minnesota Cook Raises the Steaks with $10,000 Win

Minnesota Cook Raises the Steaks with $10,000 Win

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Ryan Hegland is Crowned the World Invitational Steak Champion

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For most cooks, climbing the ranks in Food Sport can take years. But for one Minnesota Food Champ, it only took two appearances to claim a Category Championship title at the World Food Championships (WFC). As the newest World Invitational Steak Champion, Ryan Hegland’s $10,000 award-winning steak earned him a seat at the $100,000 Final Table Challenge this May.

The self-taught cook’s love for culinary was first sparked by watching his mother and grandmother working in the kitchen growing up. However, his culinary passion did not fully come to fruition until Hegland embarked on a journey to learn how to make his own sausage. 

“Through the process of making the sausages, I bought my first smoker,” said Hegland. “As anyone who owns a smoker will tell you, once you start, you can’t stop.”

From there, Hegland began cooking traditional barbecue meats and, eventually, formed his competitive team, Marburg Brothers BBQ. His team has been competing in the Kansas City Barbecue Society circuit for seven years. In 2016, Hegland made the transition to break away from just barbecue tournaments and started cooking in steak competitions, specifically through the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA).

“I cooked in my first SCA contest, thinking I knew how to cook a good steak. After finishing at the very tail end [of the competition], I took a year off. [During that time] I attended the judging class and studied other techniques to become more competitive,” explained Hegland.

After taking time off to perfect his craft, Hegland won a steak contest that qualified him for his first WFC appearance. His first impression of Food Sport was thrilling and inspired him to continue improving his cooking skills.

“My first year competing at WFC was in 2018 at Orange Beach, Alabama. It was a lot of fun, and I learned a lot. I didn’t do as well as I had hoped, but as soon as it was over, we started practicing and preparing for the 2019 contest,” recalls Hegland.

At the 2019 Main Event this past October in Dallas, Hegland proved that practice makes perfect. He managed to wow both the SCA sanctioning and E.A.T.™ certified judges to take home the top prize in WFC’s Steak category, presented by Hassell Cattle Company. His winning dish, “Tomahawk Wagyu Ribeye with Elote and Seared Scallops” was infused with the event’s required ingredient, Challenge Butter, and received a score of 93.61. 

Hegland is now preparing for his next food fight against the event’s other nine category champions this coming May in Indianapolis, Indiana. WFC’s Final Table Challenge will feature three rounds of destination-inspired competitions. The winner of the finale will be crowned the ultimate World Food Champion and receive the grand prize of $100,000. Hegland shared his thoughts going up against this field of talented cooks.

“I’m nervous but excited about going into the Final Table. I’m going up against some great chefs. I’ll do my best to prepare, but I feel like it will be a completely different type of cooking competition that is outside my normal standard. I am looking forward to seeing what the challenges will be.”

To keep up with all Final Table news, follow WFC on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories. In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. The Ten Category champs crowned will now face-off in the $100,000 challenge that will determine the overall World Food Champion at The Final Table: Indianapolis in May 2020.

Attachments

  • 2019-WFC-Steak-Champion-Ryan-01
  • 2019-WFC-Steak-Champion-Ryan-04 
CONTACT: Keela Greenlee
World Food Championships
8657124186
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.