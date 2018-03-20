Minnesota officer charged with murder in Australian’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) – The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman last July was arrested on Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors said.
