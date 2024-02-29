Minnesota’s budget outlook has improved, officials said Thursday, with a slightly bigger surplus forecast for the current budget that will give the Legislature a little more breathing room this session.
Minnesota Management and Budget said the current two-year budget period, which runs through June 2025, is now expected to end with a surplus of just over $3.7 billion.
That’s an increase of more than $1.3 billion from the last forecast, which was released in December
