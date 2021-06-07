Minority Business Development Agency Announces Grant Competitions in American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian Project

Breaking News
Washington DC, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S Department of Commerce and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) are pleased to announce the opening of major grant competitions in connection with its American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian Project.

“The American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian Tribal communities are an essential component of the American economy and pillars of our culture and society,” said Edith Mc Cloud, Acting National Director of MBDA. “MBDA’s continuing support of AIANNH projects serve to open new doors, create new jobs and provide much needed support for Tribal entrepreneurs and the communities they serve as America seeks to enhance our competitive position on the global business stage.”

Thirteen grants, totaling $3.9M will be awarded following the submission closing date of June 30, 2021. Grants to be awarded under this AIANNH announcement are anticipated to be at $300,000 with a term of two years (funded one year at a time and subject to availability).

Key objectives associated with this grant competition include job creation and retention in and for Tribal businesses and communities, as well as the overall enhancement of economic opportunity and quality of life within the affected communities and regions. Strategic Initiatives identified by MBDA and to be supported by these awards include: Innovation & Entrepreneurship (business training, access to capital & Federal Program coaching); Strategic Planning (long-term entrepreneurial and economic development), and Transformative Projects (infrastructure based, public-private partnerships, and broadband).

It is anticipated that at least one award will be made under this announcement in each of the following locations: Alaska, California, Northwest Area (ID-OR-WA), Rocky Mountain Area (MT-WY), Western Area (AZ-NV-UT), Southwest Area (CO-NM), Great Plains Area (NE-ND-SD), Southern Plains Area (KS-OK-TX), Midwest Area (IA-MI-MN-WI), Eastern Area (AL-AR-CT-DE-FL-GA-KY-IL-IN-LA-ME-MA-MD-MS-NH-NJ-NY-NC-OH-PA-RI-SC-TN-VT-VA-WV).

Submissions for the MBDA Business Center grant competition are due by close of business June 30, 2021.

For additional information regarding the MBDA Business Center and Specialty Center grant competitions, visit www.grants.gov or https://www.mbda.gov/page/grants-and-loans. Details are on www.mbda.gov.

 

MBDA is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority-owned businesses. The organization’s programs and services better equip minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. Services are provided through a network of MBDA Business Centers. With more than 50 years of service, MBDA continues to be a dedicated strategic partner to all U.S. minority-owned businesses, committed to providing programs and services that support growth and sustainability through access to capital, contracts and markets.

 

