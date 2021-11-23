Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Minority Business Development Agency Awards $3.9M to Serve Indigenous Community

Minority Business Development Agency Awards $3.9M to Serve Indigenous Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

State and local Tribal organizations to provide training programs, access to capital, and business development to Native entrepreneurs

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) awarded $3.9 million in federal funding to thirteen (13) grant recipients to establish MBDA American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian (AIANNH) projects. To support Tribal and native business growth, the AIANNH Projects aim to address one or more of three strategic initiatives: innovation and entrepreneurship (e.g., business trainings, incubators, coaching); strategic planning (e.g., entrepreneurial and economic development); and/or transformative projects (e.g., infrastructure focused public-private partnerships, and broadband).

“Minority business enterprises in Tribal communities are a critical component of the U.S. economy,” said MBDA Acting National Director Miguel Estién. “These programs are investments in community institutions and organizations who will provide Native entrepreneurs with the assistance they need to be competitive and grow their businesses.”

The MBDA AIANNH Projects are two-year grants, each recipient receiving $300,000 per year. Recipients include:

MBDA American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian projects:

  • Alaska: Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc
  • Arizona: Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Arizona: National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development
  • California: Asian, Inc
  • Montana: Native American Development Corporation
  • Montana: Salish Kootenai College
  • Oklahoma: Rural Enterprises of Oklahoma, Inc
  • Oklahoma: Oregon Native American Business Entrepreneurial Network
  • Oregon: Oregon Native American Chamber
  • New Mexico: Southwest Business Development Consultants, LLC
  • New Mexico: Regents of New Mexico State University
  • Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
  • Washington: South Puget Intertribal Planning

For the latest information on MBDA programs and announcements, please visit www.MBDA.gov.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

CONTACT: Antavia F. Grimsley
Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
agrimsley1@MBDA.gov

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.