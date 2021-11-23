Minority Business Development Agency Awards $3.9M to Serve Indigenous Community

State and local Tribal organizations to provide training programs, access to capital, and business development to Native entrepreneurs

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) awarded $3.9 million in federal funding to thirteen (13) grant recipients to establish MBDA American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian (AIANNH) projects. To support Tribal and native business growth, the AIANNH Projects aim to address one or more of three strategic initiatives: innovation and entrepreneurship (e.g., business trainings, incubators, coaching); strategic planning (e.g., entrepreneurial and economic development); and/or transformative projects (e.g., infrastructure focused public-private partnerships, and broadband).

“Minority business enterprises in Tribal communities are a critical component of the U.S. economy,” said MBDA Acting National Director Miguel Estién. “These programs are investments in community institutions and organizations who will provide Native entrepreneurs with the assistance they need to be competitive and grow their businesses.”

The MBDA AIANNH Projects are two-year grants, each recipient receiving $300,000 per year. Recipients include:

MBDA American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian projects:

Alaska: Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc

Arizona: Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Arizona: National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development

California: Asian, Inc

Montana: Native American Development Corporation

Montana: Salish Kootenai College

Oklahoma: Rural Enterprises of Oklahoma, Inc

Oklahoma: Oregon Native American Business Entrepreneurial Network

Oregon: Oregon Native American Chamber

New Mexico: Southwest Business Development Consultants, LLC

New Mexico: Regents of New Mexico State University

Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Washington: South Puget Intertribal Planning

