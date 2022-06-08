Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations for 2022 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

Minority Business Development Agency Seeking Nominations for 2022 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Minority Business Development Agency to Present MED Week Honors in September

Washington, D.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards. These prestigious honors will be presented during MBDA’s National Minority Enterprise Development Week and celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs, as well as individuals and organizations demonstrating a commitment to advancing minority business enterprises (MBEs).

“The 2022 National MED Week Awards celebrate innovative, bold, creative minority entrepreneurs and businesses succeeding at the highest level,” said Miguel Estién, Acting National Director of the Minority Business Development Agency. “Every year, the nomination list grows, and the competition tightens. MBDA expects this year to be no different, which is a testament to the resilience of the minority business community. The National MED Week Awards recognize more than the individual, but the minority business community’s collective contribution as a driving force of economic growth and prosperity.”

Awards are presented in three primary groups, each with multiple award categories:

  • Minority-Owned Firms of the Year | 9 industry-specific awards

    The Minority Firms of the Year Awards are open to minority business enterprises that are owned or controlled by the following persons or groups of persons: African American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Asian Indian, and Hasidic Jews.

  • Champions of Business Development | 3 awards

The Champions of Minority Business Development Awards eligible nominees include, but are not limited to business owners, business executives, and representatives of local, state, and federal governments or nonprofit organizations, universities, colleges, and tribal entities.

  • Individual Recognition | 2 awards

The Abe Venable Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement recognizes an individual who has played an integral role in the creative, technical or professional progress of minority business development over the course of his/her life.

The Ronald H. Brown Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have achieved significant results by promoting diversity, expanding minority business enterprises, and demonstrating exceptional leadership in the public or private sector.

Award categories, qualification criteria, and nomination submission instructions are available on MBDA’s website, http://www.mbda.gov. Nominations for the 2022 MBDA National MED Week Awards must be received by June 27, 2022.

The 2022 National MED Week award winners are scheduled to be announced in September, with honorees receiving their awards during the 2022 National MED Week Conference.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency solely dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Attachment

  • Press Release 
CONTACT: Velicia Woods
Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
mbdapublicaffairs@mbda.gov

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.