West Palm Beach, FL, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its fifth location in Palm Beach County. The new site is located at 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, just east of the FL-Turnpike, in the same center as Dunkin’, which is across from the Lexus of Palm Beach and Tesla dealerships.

To mark this special occasion, Mint Eco is offering free car washes from now through June 13 for all guests. The grand opening weekend fun will kick off on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8, with free Chick-fil-A on both days for the first 300 guests from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and with special giveaways from Drive Shack West Palm Beach. The full schedule of weekend events for the family can be found at www.mintecocarwash.com/events.

This new location will offer Mint Eco’s 5-minute express exterior car washes and its state-of-the-art Detailing Department, giving customers access to certified experts with the ability to completely restore the interior or exterior of their vehicle. This location also boasts 20 free vacuum bays outfitted with the latest technology.

Additionally, Mint Eco offers affordable Unlimited Club Memberships, which gives members unlimited washes for one monthly fee (as low as $25/month) at every Mint Eco location (current and future) and offers a 25% discount on detailing services.

During the Grand Opening promotional period (ending June 30), guests can sign up for any Unlimited Club Membership for just $1.00 per month for the first three months.

“We are excited to open our fifth location in Palm Beach County,” said Geoff Jervis, CEO and Co-Founder. “This location not only allows us to bring our unique product to more people, but also offers our existing customers another location to use. We pride ourselves on being different and the number of locations we have and their concentration in Palm Beach County is a key difference for our customers. Mint Eco’s mission is to ‘make people happy through an experience that goes well beyond the products and services we provide.’ This newest location is going to be one of the happiest places to visit in Palm Beach County.”

Mint Eco has earned a reputation in the car wash industry for being one of the most eco-friendly car wash brands in the country. The new location boasts the brand’s standard and unique environmental posture, anchored by its 100% water recycling technology and stringent biodegradable and non-toxic chemistry policy. This location will also participate in the company’s park adoption program by adopting Old Trail Park, where it will hold its first park clean-up on June 28. To date, Mint Eco has hosted over 100 park and beach cleanups in Palm Beach County at six different parks. In addition, this location will continue Mint Eco’s work of reaching out to all educational, religious, and charitable organizations within three miles to offer support, along with free car wash services to all first responder vehicles.

“Mint Eco has become a household name in Palm Beach County, synonymous with innovation, growth, and happiness. As a Commissioner of Palm Beach County, I am pleased to support this local, thriving business that operates with a deeper purpose,” said County Commissioner Gregg Weiss. “I have been especially impressed with their environmental efforts, and their robust park cleanup initiative which makes them one of the largest participants in the County’s park adoption program. We are especially appreciative that they so graciously wash all County First Responder vehicles for free.”

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

“All Progress Occurs Because People Dare to be Different.” Fortune Cookie ~2010.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement: “We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars…we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different continues with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of- the-art tunnels with free vacuums, but also offers interior services, detailing services and a lobby, retail store. In addition, Mint Eco prides itself on having beautiful, clean and well- landscaped properties.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Mint Eco is an “Experiential” organization that works to deliver an emotional response from its customers: Happiness. Our physical plant and services can only go so far…it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience.

While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who want to be a part of a movement…to be different…to change an industry.

Different is being a member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies available to first responders on shift.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together…we call ourselves “tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

Awards:

2024 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2024 Best Eco-Friendly Business, The Palm Beach Post (Winner) 2024 Best Boss Award, The Palm Beach Post (Top-Three Finalist) 2024 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2024 Best Places to Work, South Florida Business Journal (Winner)

2023 Wash Forward Award for Sustainability in Car Wash, National Car Wash Solutions

2023 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner) 2023 Best Eco-Friendly Business, The Palm Beach Post (Runner-Up)

2023 Environmental Stewardship Award, North Palm Beach Chamber (Top-Three Finalist) 2023 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2022 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner) 2022 Small Business CEO of the Year Award, Chamber of the Palm Beaches

2022 Best of Florida Regional Winner, Best of Florida 2022 Patriot Employer Awards, Secretary of Defense

2022 Seven Seals Award, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Locations:

Mint Eco currently operates five car washes in Palm Beach County, owns 6 car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years.

Open:

Mint Eco Car Wash West Palm Beach Southend, located at 316 Southern Boulevard Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter

Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard Mint Eco Car Wash Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, located at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes

Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee Boulevard East, located at 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard

Coming Soon:

Southern Boulevard Forest Hill Boulevard Lake Worth Road Woolbright Road

Blue Heron Boulevard Northlake Boulevard

To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

