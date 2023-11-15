Mint Eco Car Wash has officially broken ground on its development of 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard. The Mint Eco Car Wash groundbreaking ceremony for 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard in Palm Beach County recently took place with over 50 local attendees present. This is Mint Eco’s fifth location, with seven more currently in the pipeline. Pictured from left to right: Geoff Jervis, Donald Burgess, Mayor Gregg Weiss, Jake Menges and Vic Monteleone.

West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center has officially broken ground on its development of 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard, located just east of the FL-Turnpike across from the Tesla and Lexus showrooms. This new property represents Mint Eco’s fifth location, with seven more currently in the pipeline. Eventually, Mint Eco plans to have 50 locations in Palm Beach County, allowing seamless car care for all Palm Beach County residents.

“A critical element of our plan is market saturation,” shared CEO & Co-Founder, Geoffrey Jervis. “Why? Because our members and guests deserve better. They deserve to have easy access to great car care. The car is expensive, critical to our everyday lives, and car owners are faced with a real problem: Mother Nature and man are constantly working to destroy it. Car owners deserve a high-value solution to this problem. Part of our vision for this solution is multiple locations for our members and guests, allowing them ease of access to car care wherever they are in Palm Beach County. We are excited to take this important step towards realizing our vision.”

The ceremony took place with over 50 local business attendees present, including Palm Beach County Mayor Greg Weiss (in whose district the property is located) and President and CEO of The Chamber of the Palm Beaches, Donald Burgess.

“I would like to congratulate the Mint Eco team on another momentous occasion,” said Mayor Gregg Weiss during his remarks at the event. “Communities are built by thriving businesses. Mint Eco has proven to be an incredible contributor with every single one of their previous projects, and we expect no less from them with the addition of this new location.”

Donald Burgess, CEO and President of the Chamber of the Palm Beaches, shared, “It feels as if every time I turn around, Mint Eco is celebrating another groundbreaking or grand opening milestone. Seeing a local business experience this kind of success so early on is exciting and worth celebrating in our business community. It has been a pleasure to be a part of these celebrations, and here at the Chamber, we look forward to Mint Eco’s bright future.”

This new location will also offer Mint Eco’s unique “flex” service, giving customers a wide variety of car wash services to choose from, including 5-minute Express Exterior Car Washes, Interior Services, Detailing Services and Free Self-Service Vacuums. Additionally, Mint Eco offers affordable Unlimited Club Memberships that allow members to wash unlimited times per month and receive discounts on all other Mint Eco services at every current and future Mint Eco location.

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

“All Progress Occurs Because People Dared to be Different.” Fortune Cookie ~2010.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement: “We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars…we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different starts with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of-the-art tunnels with free vacuums, but also offers interior services, detailing services and a lobby/retail store. In addition, Mint Eco prides itself on beautiful, clean and well-landscaped properties.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Mint Eco is an “Experiential” organization that works to deliver an emotional response from its customers: Happiness. Our physical plant and services can only go so far…it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience. While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who also want to be a part of a movement…to be different…to change an industry.

Different is being a member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies available to first responders on shift.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together…we call ourselves “tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

Awards:

2023 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2022 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2023 Best of Florida Winner, Best of Florida

2022 Best of Florida Regional Winner, Best of Florida

2023 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2023 Wash Forward Award for Sustainability in Car Wash, National Car Wash Solutions

2023 Best Eco-Friendly Business, Palm Beach Post (Runner-Up)

2023 Environmental Stewardship Award, North Palm Beach Chamber (Top-Three Finalist)

Patriot Employer Awards, Secretary of Defense

Seven Seals Award, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

2022 Small Business CEO of the Year Award, Chamber of the Palm Beaches

Locations:

Mint Eco currently operates four car washes in Palm Beach County, is in the process of developing eight car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years.

Open locations:

West Palm Beach Southend – 316 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL, 33405

Jupiter – 220 Maplewood Drive, Jupiter, FL, 33458

Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West – 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL, 33410

Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard – 1890 Palm Beach Lakes, West Palm Beach, FL, 33409

Coming Soon: Southern Boulevard, Forest Hill Boulevard, Lake Worth Road, West Atlantic Avenue, Woolbright Road, Blue Heron Boulevard, Northlake Boulevard and Okeechobee Boulevard.

To learn more, visit mintecocarwash.com/locations.

Attachment

Mint Eco Car Wash has officially broken ground on its development of 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard.

CONTACT: Shannon Kessell Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center 941-587-4965 Skessell@mintecocarwash.com