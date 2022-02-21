Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Leveraging AvePoint collaboration security technology, Mint Group will enhance its ‘Smart Compliance for Information Management’ offering to end-customers.

Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management
Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Group, Microsoft Gold Consultancy and Cloud Solutions Provider, have announced their U.S. partnership with AvePoint, the most advanced SaaS and data management solutions provider. The organizations provide secure, compliant cloud collaboration and information governance solutions on the Microsoft 365 platform. As part of Mint Group’s commitment to provide fearless cloud adoption and accelerate world-class information management, the joint venture will enhance the existing Smart Compliance offering, designed with the IQ Business Group (a leading records management organization for the public sector and highly regulated industries).

Throughout the year, Mint Group, AvePoint and IQBGwill host a series of webinars and exclusive workshops – sharing their expertise in Information Governance Management – Smart Compliance. 

“The partnership between AvePoint and Mint Group is an incredible collaboration,” says Mint Vice President of Delivery Ryan Britton. “It brings together two of Microsoft’s acclaimed software vendors to implement compliance solutions in the most highly regulated environments. We now provide our customers with an unmatched, turnkey solution for information regulation, compliance, productivity and teamwork within the Microsoft 365 platform.”

As digital and hybrid work creates more complex business environments, it is even more critical to protect information within the customer lifecycle from external threats, optimize employee productivity and effectively govern digital workplaces. In addition, the amount of data that organizations are responsible for is growing exponentially, and at the same time, the regulation of information is becoming incredibly stringent. Organizations who fail to govern their data correctly and their customers’ data expose themselves to incredible liability and potential reputational damage.

That’s why the improved Smart Compliance offering will leverage AvePoint’s market-leading products to help migrate, manage and protect data. AvePoint’s digital collaboration platform, which focuses on cloud migration, governance, policy management, records management, backup and archiving, will be integral in the new Mint Group governance and compliance consulting offering.

“Over the past two years, many companies quickly pivoted to the cloud out of necessity,” said Jason Beal, SVP of Global Channel and Partner Ecosystem, AvePoint. “But especially in regulated industries, securing and governing company data is critical, which is where our digital collaboration security platform comes into play. Through our partnership with the Mint Group, we will give businesses the confidence that their information is not only safe but also easy to optimize for those and only those who should have access to it.”

This partnership supports Mint Group and AvePoint’s complimentary Microsoft solutions and joint vision to assist customers in navigating the challenges of the digital revolution and the transformation towards intelligent, modernized compliance and governance in the Microsoft Cloud.   

Sugeshni Subroyen – sugeshni.subroyen@mintgroup.net

Related Images

Image 1: Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.