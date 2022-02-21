Mint Group and AvePoint Partner to Deliver Smart Compliance for Information Management

Leveraging AvePoint collaboration security technology, Mint Group will enhance its ‘Smart Compliance for Information Management’ offering to end-customers.

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Group, Microsoft Gold Consultancy and Cloud Solutions Provider, have announced their U.S. partnership with AvePoint, the most advanced SaaS and data management solutions provider. The organizations provide secure, compliant cloud collaboration and information governance solutions on the Microsoft 365 platform. As part of Mint Group’s commitment to provide fearless cloud adoption and accelerate world-class information management, the joint venture will enhance the existing Smart Compliance offering, designed with the IQ Business Group (a leading records management organization for the public sector and highly regulated industries).

Throughout the year, Mint Group, AvePoint and IQBGwill host a series of webinars and exclusive workshops – sharing their expertise in Information Governance Management – Smart Compliance.

“The partnership between AvePoint and Mint Group is an incredible collaboration,” says Mint Vice President of Delivery Ryan Britton. “It brings together two of Microsoft’s acclaimed software vendors to implement compliance solutions in the most highly regulated environments. We now provide our customers with an unmatched, turnkey solution for information regulation, compliance, productivity and teamwork within the Microsoft 365 platform.”

As digital and hybrid work creates more complex business environments, it is even more critical to protect information within the customer lifecycle from external threats, optimize employee productivity and effectively govern digital workplaces. In addition, the amount of data that organizations are responsible for is growing exponentially, and at the same time, the regulation of information is becoming incredibly stringent. Organizations who fail to govern their data correctly and their customers’ data expose themselves to incredible liability and potential reputational damage.

That’s why the improved Smart Compliance offering will leverage AvePoint’s market-leading products to help migrate, manage and protect data. AvePoint’s digital collaboration platform, which focuses on cloud migration, governance, policy management, records management, backup and archiving, will be integral in the new Mint Group governance and compliance consulting offering.

“Over the past two years, many companies quickly pivoted to the cloud out of necessity,” said Jason Beal, SVP of Global Channel and Partner Ecosystem, AvePoint. “But especially in regulated industries, securing and governing company data is critical, which is where our digital collaboration security platform comes into play. Through our partnership with the Mint Group, we will give businesses the confidence that their information is not only safe but also easy to optimize for those and only those who should have access to it.”

This partnership supports Mint Group and AvePoint’s complimentary Microsoft solutions and joint vision to assist customers in navigating the challenges of the digital revolution and the transformation towards intelligent, modernized compliance and governance in the Microsoft Cloud.

