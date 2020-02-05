Breaking News
Minute Loan Center Strives To Support Youth Potential in Mississippi

To Celebrate a New Year, Minute Loan Center of Jackson, Mississippi contributes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi.

The team from Minute Loan Center, Jackson, Mississippi donates $500 via their "Going the Extra Mile" program to Big Brother, Big Sister of Mississippi. From left to right in the photo: Shemika Moore, CSR at Minute Loan Center, Jackson, MS, Christine Jenkins, Manager Minute Loan Center, Jackson, MS and April Banks, BBBSMS State Program Manager.

Minute Loan Center, Jackson, Mississippi – Location

Our location in Jackson changed its name to Minute Loan Center from Easy Money Group and relocated to Metro Crossing, 4836 Highway 18 W, Jackson, MS 39209. Our phone number is 601.352.4455 and our phenomenal service remains the same.

Jackson, Mississippi, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minute Loan Center is a leading provider of alternative financial support and a proponent of supporting the needs of the local community.  As a gesture of support and in celebration of the New Year, the team at Minute Loan Center, Jackson, Mississippi donated $500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi.

 

“Our team here at Minute Loan Center of Jackson elected to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters because of their impact on our local community,” shared Christine Jenkins, manager of the Jackson, MS – Minute Loan Center. “Growing up in a hard part of town, I have seen for myself the effects a role model can have on a kid, both at home and in the community.”

 

Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children in Jackson, Mississippi realize their full potential and build their futures. They nurture children and strengthen communities through mentorship. The vision of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi is to provide successful relationships for all children who need and want them, contributing to better schools, brighter futures and stronger communities for all. BBBSMS serves children and youth ages 5-15 who could benefit from a positive role model in their lives.  Its mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally-supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better.  There are over a century’s worth of volunteers, donors and advocates that together support the cause.

 

“We thank you (Minute Loan Center of Jackson, Mississippi) for your support and desire to defend potential,” stated April Banks, BBBSMS State Program Manager. 

 

Minute Loan Center’s National Director of Operations, George Gutenberg announced that “The Minute Loan Center of Jackson, Mississippi is one of the first locations nationwide to participate in the launch of the “Going the Extra Mile” program.  Each quarter in the New Year, multiple Minute Loan Center locations across the United States will be making charitable donations to organizations within their communities. This is a way for all Minute Loan Centers to honor and strengthen the communities that support each location by “Going the Extra Mile.”

 

###

 

 About Minute Loan Center: www.MinuteLoanCenter.com

 

Minute Loan Center is a pioneering alternative finance company helping people in a pinch get short-term funds, perfect credit not required. Operating in Delaware, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada and Utah, MLC is a community lender with decades of experience serving our neighbors. We lead the way with products designed around customer success and additional services such as MLC Coupons and First Avenu to help people live their best life.  #MinuteLoanCenter #Loan #FastCash

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi: www.bbbsms.org 

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child, is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 5 through 15, in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.  #BBBSMS

 

