Minuteman Press Franchise in Libertyville, IL Has Grand Opening

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Martin and Tamika Neal – Minuteman Press Libertyville, IL

CHICAGO & LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tamika and Martin Neal are the new owners of their Minuteman Press franchise located at 113 E. Cook Ave., Libertyville IL 60048. They recently held their grand opening in conjunction with the GLMV Chamber of Commerce. Tamika says, “At Minuteman Press in Libertyville, we pride ourselves on personalized service. We can transform your vision into a creative, professional product for a full range of printed materials.”

Prior to becoming Minuteman Press owners, Tamika and Martin worked in real estate and law enforcement. Tamika shares, “Martin was and is currently a police officer. I was a realtor and we jointly invested in real estate primarily in Chicago.”

“We chose to franchise with Minuteman Press because they are highly ranked in the printing industry and have a proven track record of success. We were very impressed with the ongoing training and support and the ability to have a local field representative assist us as we grow our business.” -Tamika Neal, Minuteman Press franchise owner, Libertyville, IL

Already, Minuteman Press in Libertyville is helping their clients by providing high-quality, in-demand products. Tamika says, “We’re finding that brochures, booklets, and direct mail are in very high demand. These marketing materials help businesses stand-out, stay top of mind, and attract new customers.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Libertyville, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/il/libertyville. Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

