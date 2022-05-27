Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Sharon Rayner Recognized As One of Houston’s Top Businesswomen

Breaking News
Sharon Rayner Award Photo

Minuteman Press franchise owner Sharon Rayner (right) is recognized as one of Houston’s Top Businesswomen. Houston City Council member Tiffany D. Thomas (left) nominated Sharon for this prestigious award.
HOUSTON, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To celebrate National Women’s Month in March 2022, the City of Houston honored some of Houston’s Top Businesswomen. Minuteman Press franchise owner Sharon Rayner was honored with this award.

Sharon and Paul Rayner have owned and operated Minuteman Press for over 20 years in the Westchase District of Houston. They have grown their business along with the growth of the Westside of Houston as a vibrant business community.

The Rayners came to the forefront as leaders in their business community because of Bounce Back USA, a free initiative launched by Minuteman Press International for local communities in 2020 that was featured in Forbes.

They used the ideas and materials supplied by Minuteman Press World HQ and created Bounce Back Westchase. They connected community businesses to local customers by using business organizations and local leaders. Houston City Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas was one of the first supporters of Bounce Back Westchase and nominated Sharon for this prestigious award.

In Sharon’s acceptance speech, she not only thanked the hundreds of people involved with Bounce Back Westchase, she recognized the importance of women as business leaders. She said, “Women provide a different and important vision for any business. As printers, we enjoy that our profession is helping people. Every day, we help our customers succeed, from small businesses to non-profits up to some of Houston’s Fortune 500 companies.”

Sharon added, “Our success is based on helping other people be successful. So, they, in turn, can help others. This community of helping others is what makes Houston a great city.”

“I’d like to congratulate Sharon Rayner on her well-deserved award as one of Houston’s Top Businesswomen. Sharon and Paul have been exemplary Minuteman Press franchise owners and business leaders for over 20 years. I truly admire their work ethic and continued dedication to their clients and their community,” added Erick Rios, Houston Area Manager, Minuteman Press International.

The Official Proclamation states:

WHEREAS, Women’s History Month recognizes the achievements and impacts women have made on history. To this end, the City of Houston is ever indebted to the phenomenal women that have made invaluable contributions to the City with their many worthwhile endeavors; and

WHEREAS, the City of Houston’s success and thriving reputation is due to the many organizations, such as Minuteman Press – Westchase, that strive to increase the quality of life for all;

THEREFORE, March 29, 2022, has been proclaimed as Women of Westchase Day in Houston, Texas and it is encouraged that all Houstonians join in thanking these women for their staunch community advocacy and for inspiring the community with their compassion.

Sharon and Paul Rayner’s Minuteman Press franchise is located in the Westchase District at 3711 Briarpark Drive, Suite 395, Houston, TX 77042. For more information, visit their website: https://www.houston-printer.com

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

Media Contact:
Minuteman Press International
Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370
cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08ebc9a5-0819-44f3-9fd5-d6afe48ff805

 

