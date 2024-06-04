Minuteman Press Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Dennis and Phyllis Beck Minuteman Press franchise owners Dennis & Phyllis Beck at their center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This coming September, Dennis and Phyllis Beck will be celebrating 33 years in business for their Minuteman Press franchise in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. First opening in 1991, Dennis and Phyllis have remained steady and consistent over the years by following the Minuteman Press system. They have built their business by providing outstanding quality and service that generates referrals; marketing and online advertising; making key acquisitions and equipment purchases; and treating their employees right.

Today, Dennis and Phyllis are being celebrated for their longevity, reliability, and for their success in becoming two of the newest members of the Minuteman Press International President’s Club for achieving $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2023. Doing the little things right just shows that all of their hard work has paid off. Minuteman Press in Palm Beach Gardens located at 4404 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.

From Long Island Lawyer to Florida Business Owner

Dennis reflects, “Before Minuteman Press, I practiced law for about 20 years and burned out. I sold my practice to my partners. My wife Phyllis and I are avid golfers and wanted to move from Long Island to Florida for the warmth and lifestyle. We stayed on Long Island for a year or so until our children were out of school. We decided that we wanted to work together and do something different. I did some research and found some ads for Minuteman Press. The corporate office was in Farmingdale and we lived in Plainview.”

Dennis continues, “After contacting Minuteman Press, we met with Roy Titus, Jim Galasso, and Jeff Robey, and the rest was history. We bought a small shop in North Palm Beach and we were off and running. We liked the Minuteman concept of business to business and the fact that they had local VPs who would help us get going.”

“The support from Minuteman Press has always been exceptional. The fact that Minuteman has local VPs was of great value both 33 years ago and today. If you have an issue or need advice, you get immediate attention. Minuteman also has great relationships with various vendors that have saved us considerable sums. MPIHQ is always innovating, testing new equipment and exposing its franchisees to new areas of growth.” -Dennis Beck, Owner, Minuteman Press, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Growing the Business

Dennis shares the following keys to growth over the years and explains why Minuteman Press in Palm Beach Gardens is poised to keep building their momentum following their induction into the President’s Club:

“The biggest growth in our sales first came from acquisitions . Then, Internet Marketing. We started doing online advertising in Sept. of 2008 with Google Ads and have continued to invest at least 4% of gross sales. From web advertising we have captured considerable sales. We have landed individual customers who have given us sales, over the course of their relationship with us, exceeding $100,000. We receive constant calls each day and new customers on a weekly basis. Since the pandemic, the web is the best way to capture customers.

. Then, We started doing online advertising in Sept. of 2008 with Google Ads and have continued to invest at least 4% of gross sales. From web advertising we have captured considerable sales. We have landed individual customers who have given us sales, over the course of their relationship with us, exceeding $100,000. We receive constant calls each day and new customers on a weekly basis. Since the pandemic, the web is the best way to capture customers. Since we have been in business for about 33 years, referrals are a constant source. Customer service is vital and essential to a successful print shop. We answer the phone on the first or second ring. We never leave people on hold. If we cannot help a caller we try to find a resource for them and direct them were to go. When we give a delivery date, we either deliver on that date or before.

are a constant source. is vital and essential to a successful print shop. We answer the phone on the first or second ring. We never leave people on hold. If we cannot help a caller we try to find a resource for them and direct them were to go. When we give a delivery date, we either deliver on that date or before. Employee retention is very important to success. All our employees are long term. I do everything I can to make them happy. We pay good salaries, give them good vacation time and sick time. And they get fair end of year bonuses.

is very important to success. All our employees are long term. I do everything I can to make them happy. We pay good salaries, give them good vacation time and sick time. And they get fair end of year bonuses. Equipment purchases are key to the efficient and modern operation of a print company. We have had great success in adding new and better equipment to offer our customers faster, better and new products.

are key to the efficient and modern operation of a print company. We have had great success in adding new and better equipment to offer our customers faster, better and new products. Wide format printing has been growing in our company over the last eight years. We have added three wide format printers including a flatbed. There have been days where all three machines are running at the same time. Sometimes I feel we are operating a sign shop. If you are not into large format, you’re missing out on financial growth.

has been growing in our company over the last eight years. We have added three wide format printers including a flatbed. There have been days where all three machines are running at the same time. Sometimes I feel we are operating a sign shop. If you are not into large format, you’re missing out on financial growth. Mailings have also been a boost to our sales growth. We started mailings about 10 years ago. For example, we do a significant amount of high-end brochures for the golf and real estate industries. We have had great success in brochures of 25 inches or more. Also, we have had great success in custom die cut labels that we do in-house. As I said, mailings are a great source for printing, etc.”

Dennis adds, “Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, and Riviera Beach are our main areas of attraction. These areas are growing by leaps and bounds. West of Palm Beach Gardens, a community of 5,000 homes is being built. Although we deal mainly with b2b, the growth of residential homes fuels business growth. So, I see us growing even more.”

Dennis recently accepted the President’s Club Award from Nick Titus, President, Minuteman Press International, at the franchisor’s President’s Club Meeting on May 16, 2024. He accepted the award on behalf of himself and Phyllis.

Rewards & Advice for Others

When asked about the benefits of business ownership, Dennis shares, “The biggest benefit to owning your own business is that your success depends on you. You won’t lose your job because some company you work for decides to downsize or goes out of business. You make your own decisions and with Minuteman Press, you have the help and support of a great franchise to lead you down the right path.”

Dennis continues, “I go to work every day; I plan my day; I see customers; I answer calls and quote jobs… I really love what I do.”

His advice for others is this: “The best advice I can give is simple: Work the business every day. Make things happen. Don’t sit back… go out and get it. This not a business where you put a sign up and people will come. Use all the tools that Minuteman Press World HQ gives you. This franchise has been successful since 1975 and continues to be… That says it all.”

For more information about Minuteman Press in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/fl/n-palm-beach/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/331f3d3b-d1c0-4104-9adc-222d5dd964ca