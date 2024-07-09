LEBANON, Ohio, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frank and Melissa Hiti purchased the long-time Minuteman Press franchise location in Lebanon, Ohio from retiring owners Mike and Karen Geygan in November of 2022. Since buying the business, Frank and Melissa have carried on the proud legacy established with Minuteman Press in Lebanon, OH and are now building one of their own. Frank and Melissa were recently welcomed into the Minuteman Press International President’s Club as new members for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2023. They also purchased their second location in Dayton in December of 2023.

Frank and Melissa share their key insights below:

Congrats on joining the President’s Club! What does this milestone mean to you?

“It means a lot to us to achieve this milestone considering the history of our location. We’re proud to have had a smooth transition and continued our service at a high level.”

What are your top 3 to 5 keys to your sales growth and success?

“Most recently, our keys to growth and success have been in maintaining a strong reputation within our market area. We’ve also had success in growing via the acquisition of our long-time direct mail processor.”

What are your high-demand products and key growth areas?

“Our largest area of growth has been in mailing. A lot of printed products are also mailed, and to be able to pair the two services together is valuable for our customers.”

How are you active in your community?

“We are members of 5 local chambers of commerce, our county progress council, and our city’s Rotary Club. We have a tight knit community throughout our county, and being an active member is important to maintaining the relationships that drive orders and referrals.”

What is your career background? Why Minuteman Press?

Frank shares, “My background is automotive manufacturing, and Melissa’s background is in marketing and product management. We decided to purchase a Minuteman Press based on the collaborative relationship between the home office and franchises, and we also felt strongly about the future of printing.”

What has the MMP support been like for you?

“Minuteman Press has been very supportive with training and local support. We have a great relationship with our field rep, Ryan McIntyre, and he works hard to help us when we need it. We’ve also been impressed with home office support regarding FLEX.”

What are the biggest rewards of owning your business?

“It’s been extremely rewarding to own our business. It’s a great accomplishment professionally, and personally it has allowed us to spend more time with our family and to have ultimate flexibility of our schedules.”

What is your advice for others?

“Be active in the community, provide outstanding customer service, and promote additional products and services that make sense for your clients.”

