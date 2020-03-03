Minuteman Press Franchise Review: Frank McLeod Celebrates One Year as Printing Business Owner in Rockwall, Texas

Minuteman Press franchise Rockwall, Texas team photo Meet the team of the Minuteman Press franchise, Rockwall, Texas – L-R: Tyler, Frank, and Stephanie.

DALLAS and ROCKWALL, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With over 25 years of experience working in sales, Minuteman Press franchise owner Frank McLeod decided it was time to become his own boss. Frank says, “I had thought about owning a business for a while. During my career as a sales manager for a paper distribution company, I’ve seen every printing franchise and how they operate as well as independent print shops. There is no way I would have gotten into this business if it wasn’t for Minuteman Press and the support they provide.”

Even before buying Minuteman Press in Rockwall, Texas , Frank received an up close and personal look at how Minuteman Press International operates. He explains, “When I was working with Clampitt Paper, I had local Minuteman Press franchises as my clients. I attended the Minuteman Press World Expo a few times as well as a vendor. In all my years of working with Minuteman Press franchise owners, they were always happy and excited. I never had a franchisee say they regretted owning their business, and there were no complaints about royalties. They all told me the support was fantastic, and they were right.”

Located at 1104 B Ridge Road in Rockwall, Frank and his team “strive to provide quality products on time.” Frank explains, “We make our deadlines and I make sure my staff gets it done. I let our clients know that we are here to help their business grow. I tell them that if you can put your name on it, we can print it.” Among Frank’s wide range of clients are local area schools and booster clubs for various sports teams and leagues.

Included on Frank’s team is his son Tyler, who handles production and bindery. He also employs one full-time graphic designer and one part-time graphic designer. Frank says, “I love the freedom that comes with being my own boss. I want to keep growing this business so that I can one day turn it over to Tyler. He loves this business and it is great to work with him on a daily basis. We have a fantastic team and that is important.”

Frank shares why joining the Minuteman Press franchise was really the best route for him when it came to franchising. “If I run into any problem of any kind, Minuteman Press is there for me. They are always one phone call away and the local field reps who visit me here at my center are terrific. They have helped me get out there and market the business, which is a huge help.”

Another way that Frank has raised awareness of Minuteman Press in Rockwall is through community involvement . He says, “I am very active in the community. I am an ambassador with the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce, a leader in a BNI group, and a member of the Downtown Rockwall Association. These groups have been a tremendous help in getting my name out there and growing this business.”

As he looks towards the future, Frank is looking to continue to increase his sales in the coming year. “I want to keep providing high quality products and services and earning the trust and business of our clients. We have a really incredible staff and that is huge for any small business. I am also focused on staying active and continuing to market the way we learned in Minuteman Press training.”

Pete Scaglione is Minuteman Press Regional Vice President for the Dallas region. Pete says, “Frank has been in business for a little more than one year and he has done a tremendous job making a name for himself in Rockwall. He follows the Minuteman Press franchise system closely and cares about his clients. I look forward to continuing to support Frank and his tremendous team.”

For more information about Minuteman Press in Rockwall, Texas, visit https://rockwall-tx.minutemanpress.com . Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com .

