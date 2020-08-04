Minuteman Press International Co-founder and CEO Bob Titus Inducted into Printing Impressions – RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire

Bob Titus, Minuteman Press International Co-founder and CEO, has been inducted into the Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 1973, Bob Titus founded Minuteman Press with his father Roy. What started as one quick printing center in Plainview, Long Island, has grown into nearly 1,000 Minuteman Press franchises across five countries today. After 47 years of hard work and dedication to the printing industry and Minuteman Press franchisees, Titus, who remains CEO of Minuteman Press International, has been inducted into the Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

In the feature article published by Printing Impressions, Bob Titus remains humble and gives credit to everyone who helped make the Minuteman Press franchise system a success. He is quoted as saying, “I’ve been in this industry a long time, but if we didn’t have the staff and the franchise owners that we have, we wouldn’t be talking. They all made this happen. It’s our ideas and our system, and we guide them and push them through it, but it’s them being receptive to what we suggest and how they run their businesses that makes this a success.”

The article chronicles the entire journey of Bob Titus as the leader of Minuteman Press International with one common thread that is readily apparent after all this time: No matter how much the business has grown, it remains a family business with strong core values. Many of Bob’s friends who helped Minuteman Press get off the ground remain an integral part of the team today, and his son Nick Titus is now the Company’s third-generation President.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob’s guidance as CEO and Nick’s leadership as President has allowed Minuteman Press International to continue to adapt and support its franchisees worldwide. For example, they have introduced a free Bounce Back initiative in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and South Africa that provides local businesses with free listings and free COVID-19 awareness posters. They also quickly and efficiently transitioned their training program to Zoom to allow for virtual training as needed.

In the article, Bob reflects on his career and his 2020 Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame induction, concluding, “I’m proud of our store owners and our staff — they make us what we are. It’s not one person making this happen, it’s the whole team working together.”

To read the full story on Bob Titus’ induction into the 2020 Printing Impressions – RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame Class, visit https://www.piworld.com/article/hall-fame-inductee-bob-titus. For more information on #1 rated Minuteman Press marketing and printing franchise opportunities, visit https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

