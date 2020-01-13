Minuteman Press Printing Franchise in Manchester City Centre Grows Through Product Expansion and Customer Service

Russ Cowper – Minuteman Press UK Print Franchisee Russ Cowper, Minuteman Press printing franchise owner, Manchester City Centre, England.

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Working as a graphic designer and photographer with a commercial photography studio, Russ Cowper reached a crossroads and was ready to become his own boss. He has taken over the established Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Manchester City Centre and has a simple yet effective message for his numerous B2B clients: “We print anything. If you can print it, we can do it.”

Russ further explains why now was the time to transition to business ownership as well as why the Minuteman Press franchise system was right for him. He says, “The commercial photography industry was becoming more competitive and slowing down. With social media and everyone having camera phones, there wasn’t enough trade. I’ve always loved printing and design and I came across the Minuteman Press franchise for sale in Manchester City Centre. It was obvious to me that joining an established and reputable franchise was better than opening a fresh business on my own.”

One of the biggest benefits of franchising especially with Minuteman Press is the ongoing local support that is provided to franchisees. Russ says, “The support from Minuteman Press International here in the United Kingdom has been great. My Area Manager Mark Heath and the local support team help us out quite a lot with recruiting, marketing, and overall printing knowledge and capabilities.”

Russ continues by outlining two additional key reasons why he specifically chose to buy his Minuteman Press franchise. “First, Minuteman Press offers their own comprehensive FLEX software for quoting and marketing. Software is essential for any small business and FLEX keeps me up to date with the workflow and financial accounts. Second, Minuteman Press provided a ‘ready-made’ business model with over 40 years of industry experience backing me up. That’s an incredible asset to have.”

Since taking over the business, Russ has found to experience several rewards as well as sales growth. He says, “There is never a dull moment, and customer satisfaction is paramount to everything we do at Minuteman Press Manchester City Centre. We keep our clients happy and our philosophy is to never let a job sit. You just never know what is going to come next and so we are always ready. That philosophy has helped us grow our business.”

In addition to personalised customer service, Russ and his team have really made it a point to market the business and expand their product lines . “It’s all about production and customer service. We do all kinds of printing and finishing, posters, signage, banners, and promotional items. We are so busy with printing and most of our customers expect fast turnaround and we deliver. Same-day, next-day, we can do that for them. We are right in the centre of Manchester and our marketing efforts are working. We also do Minuteman Press International’s internet marketing program and we keep getting leads from that as well.”

Mark Heath adds, “Russ is doing a fantastic job since joining the Minuteman Press franchise family. I am excited to see him expand and grow and look forward to continuing to support him with his printing business.”

When asked what he loves most about his business, Russ answers, “I enjoy running my own business and that every client and every job is different. I have developed different skills that enable me to take a customer’s brief and requirements and then actually produce the finished product. I take great satisfaction in completing those jobs and exceeding expectations.”

As for his future plans, Russ exclaims, “Once my plans for this centre are near complete, I will be looking to open another branch locally and continue to build my business.”

