Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 20 March 2018

Announcement no. 29/2018

The Annual General Meeting of BRFkredit a/s was held on 20 March 2018. The directors’ report was taken as read, the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017 was adopted, and a resolution for the distribution of the net profit for the year was passed.

The General Meeting unanimously re-elected Anders Dam, Per Skovhus and Niels Erik Jakobsen to the Supervisory Board. Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen was newly elected to the board as of 1 July 2018.

Deloitte Danmark was elected as auditors of the company.

The General Meeting also approved the boards proposal to include “Jyske Kredit af 2018 a/s as a secondary company name.

At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Anders Dam was appointed as Chairman and Per Skovhus as Deputy Chairman.

BRFkredit

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO