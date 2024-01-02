Five dead as hundreds evacuated from burning passenger jet after collision with coastguard plane at Haneda airportJapan plane crash: a visual guide to the Tokyo airport collisionAll crew and passengers onboard a Japan Airlines jet managed to make what has been described as a “miracle” escape after a horrific collision on a runway at Haneda airport in Tokyo that killed five crew members of a coastguard plane.JAL flight 516, an Airbus A350-900, was engulfed in flames soon after landing as it struck the smaller coastguard aircraft, which was waiting to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto peninsula. Continue reading…

