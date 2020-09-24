Mirae Asset’s US Mutual Funds Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

Mirae Asset’s Emerging Markets Great Consumer® Fund and Emerging Markets Fund have achieved 10-year track records

Long-standing track record of success*

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mirae Asset Global Investments (“Mirae Asset”), one of the world’s largest investment managers in emerging market equities1, is proud to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Great Consumer® Fund (MICGX) and the broad exposure Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Fund (MILGX) as of September 24, 2020.

“This anniversary marks a significant milestone for Mirae Asset,” said Joon Hyuk Heo, CEO of Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA). “We are encouraged to see that our dedication to a rigorous investment process, local due diligence, and concentrated portfolios has delivered positive returns for our investors since the inception of the Funds and look forward to future achievements.”

The Funds are constructed using investment approaches derived from the firm’s research, which concludes that ongoing socioeconomic changes in emerging market economies have the potential to continue to support domestic business expansion. The Funds aims to take advantage of equity investment opportunities in the world’s emerging markets, guided by Mirae Asset’s expertise in these economies.

The Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Great Consumer® Fund (MICGX) focuses on consumption in the emerging markets by investing in companies that can capitalize on consumption trends created by the growing middle class.

The Mirae Asset Emerging Markets Fund (MILGX) is a broad market strategy fund that invests in companies that are leaders or potential leaders in industries that may benefit from growth across the emerging markets.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments was founded in Asia in 1997 and has expanded its presence across 12 countries. Mirae Asset Global Investments is recognized as one of the world’s largest emerging market equity investment managers. As of June 30, 2020, we have over $147 billion in total assets under management, giving us the scale and experience to identify opportunities in a changing world.

We offer a fully diversified investment platform to clients around the world. Powered by a unique perspective and the expertise of our 197 global investment professionals, as of June 30, 2020, we adapt to our clients’ evolving needs, providing them with innovative investments solutions to achieve their investment objectives. Our roots are firmly embedded in the dynamic and strategically important markets in which we invest. Our in-market presence – combined with our research intensive, bottom-up investment process – positions our investment teams to see opportunities with the insight and conviction that drive success.

(1) Source: Investment & Pensions Europe, September 2019

*Past performance does not guarantee future results and the Funds may receive negative performance. There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal.

Important Disclosures

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance for the Fund’s other share classes would vary.

Market Turbulence Resulting from Covid-19 – The outbreak of Covid-19 has negatively affected the worldwide economy, individual countries, individual companies and the market in general. The future impact of Covid-19 is currently unknown, and it may exacerbate other risks that apply to the Fund.

Emerging Markets Risk — The risks of foreign investments are typically greater in less developed countries, which are sometimes referred to as emerging markets. For example, legal, political and economic structures in these countries may be changing rapidly, which can cause instability and greater risk of loss. These countries are also more likely to experience higher levels of inflation, deflation or currency devaluation, which could hurt their economies and securities markets. For these and other reasons, investments in emerging markets are often considered speculative. Similarly, investors are also subject to foreign securities risks including, but not limited to, the fact that foreign investments may be subject to different and in some circumstances less stringent regulatory and disclosure standards than US investments.

Equity Securities (stocks) – are more volatile and carry more risk than other forms of investments, including investments in high-grade fixed income securities. The net asset value per share of this Fund will fluctuate as the value of the securities in the portfolio changes.

Geographic Concentration Risk — A small number of companies and industries may represent a large portion of the market in a particular country or region, and these companies and industries can be sensitive to adverse social, political, economic or regulatory developments in that country or region.

Investment Risk — There can be no guarantee that any investment strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including the potential of loss of principal.

An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information about the investment company can be found in the Fund’s prospectus or summary prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, please call (877) 647-2301. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

