miRagen Therapeutics to Present a Corporate Overview at the 2019 Wedbush Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, announced today that William S. Marshall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 2019 Wedbush Healthcare Conference, taking place August 13-14 in New York City.

2019 Wedbush Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, August 13th Time: 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/wedbush35/mgen/

The presentation will be webcast live and may also be accessed by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s web site at www.miragen.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen’s translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety, and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.

