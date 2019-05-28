miRagen Therapeutics to Present a Corporate Overview at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
BOULDER, Colo., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, announced today that William S. Marshall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 4-7 in New York City.

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 4th
Time: 9:00am Eastern Time
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/mgen/

The presentation will be webcast live and may also be accessed by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s web site at www.miragen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed under a license and collaboration agreement with Servier for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen’s translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety, and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
Adam Levy, Chief Business Officer
(720) 407-4595
[email protected]

 

