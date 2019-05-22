Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mirantis Introduces Bring-Your-Own-Distribution Support for Kubernetes

Mirantis Introduces Bring-Your-Own-Distribution Support for Kubernetes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

The company will offer SLA-backed support to enterprise development teams that choose to work with conformant and vendor-neutral distributions of Kubernetes

BARCELONA, Spain, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KubeCon Europe — Today, Mirantis announced Mirantis Enterprise Support for Kubernetes, a “Bring-Your-Own-Distro” (BYOD) support offering for brownfield Kubernetes implementations.

“The idea of monetizing open source software through an opinionated, pre-packaged distribution is a construct of the IT-driven world that we lived in 20 years ago,” said Boris Renski, Mirantis co-founder and CMO. “Today we live in the developer-driven world and Kubernetes is built for developers first, and IT second. Developers don’t need a third party vendor to push a pre-packaged, opinionated Kubernetes their way. All they need is occasional high-quality support from open source software experts. This is what we aim to deliver with BYOD Kubernetes support.”  

The new support option enables customers to use any conformant Kubernetes distribution and complementary technology, as long as it complies with general constraints outlined in the Mirantis service agreement.

BYOD support is a precursor to the Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS) software that Mirantis will be demonstrating at KubeCon, currently in beta. Mirantis KaaS can be used to orchestrate brownfield K8s clusters and will address key challenges with running Kubernetes on-premises with pure open source software, including:

  • Distribution-agnostic K8s cluster management capabilities utilizing Cluster API and Kubespray, with self-service API and web-based UI
  • Control and delegate access to K8s clusters and namespaces using existing Identity Providers with IAM integration based on Keycloak
  • Backend-agnostic Load Balancing and Storage capabilities for K8s through integration with OpenStack Octavia and Cinder APIs
  • Native integration with Istio service mesh and Harbor image registry   

About Mirantis
Mirantis helps enterprises and telcos address key challenges with running Kubernetes on-premises with pure open source software. The company employs a unique build-operate-transfer delivery model to bring its flagship product, Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP), to customers. MCP features full-stack enterprise support for Kubernetes and OpenStack and helps companies run optimized hybrid environments supporting traditional and distributed microservices-based applications in production at scale.

To date, Mirantis has helped more than 200 enterprises and service providers build and operate some of the largest open clouds in the world. Its customers include iconic brands such as Adobe, Comcast, Reliance Jio, State Farm, STC, Vodafone, Volkswagen, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contact information:
Joseph Eckert for Mirantis
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.