EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, announced that its poster entitled Initial Preclinical Evaluation of a Bioengineered Kidney was selected Best in Congress at the recent American Transplant Congress (ATC).

“We appreciate the opportunity to present our kidney work at ATC, and it was an honor to receive the Best in Congress acknowledgment,” said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., Miromatrix CEO. “Thanks to our talented team of scientists, including David Lo, for advancing our work to someday provide new options to the thousands of patients who need a kidney transplant.”

Also at ATC, Jack Lake, MD, Miromatrix Medical Director, received the American Society of Transplantation’s (AST) 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award – the Society’s highest honor – recognizes Dr. Lake’s outstanding achievements and contributions to the AST and the field of transplantation.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company’s initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

