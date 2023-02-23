NEW YORK, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mirror World Inc., one of the market leaders in the Web3 mobile application movement debuted today the first all-in-one multi-chain development Smart Platform.



”The status quo for developers and studios is to integrate 5-6 different solutions in hopes for a better user experience. The existing model doesn’t work well, some of our competitors are charging ridiculous prices based on app’s user count and offering little support to convert revenue from those users,” said Chris Zhu, CEO and co-founder of Mirror World. “Developers want to be able to use easy tools and focus on content, while users want to enjoy those content across multiple platforms, on mobile, and on the web. No one is earning revenue from their applications right now because they launch their assets to the wrong target audience. We are ready to help developers and studios convert their users.”

Mirror World’s Smart Platform provides an all-in-one experience in development, allowing developers to quickly onboard, activate and convert their users, while staying compliant with App Store and Google Play.

Developers will get detailed consultation on how they can launch their apps powered by blockchain without risking takedown from App Store or Google Play with native on-ramp coverage, wallet generation and more.

Smart Platform is now available for beta access on Mirror World’s website. You can sign up for early access now.

“Developers can now more freely launch their blockchain applications and acquire and convert users. At the end of the day, studios and protocols need to generate revenue with real users instead of hyping up a triple digit user number.” Said Jonas Bakebwa, the CTO of Mirror World. “The average amount of time we spend on mobile applications averages around 5-7 hours depending on where in the world you live. However, only 1-2 minutes of those hours is spent on a blockchain application. We are here to change that.”

Launch Products of the Smart Platform by Mirror World include:

Smart Marketplace: In-app embedded marketplace within minutes

Smart NFT Management: Mint, Fetch, Query, or Scale your NFT operations with Smart Platform

Smart Auth: Easily support social authentication, and give your users a brand new identity

Smart Wallet: MPC wallet and aggregated fiat-on-ramp integrations

Smart Platform will also support multiple major blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB, SUI and more.

Additionally, there are white-label versions of Mirror World’s solutions. Projects can easily tap into the existing functionalities and customize their own marketplaces, NFT management, wallets, and social authentication, providing the best user experience and coverage for different geographies. To learn more about Smart Platform by Mirror World, follow @MirrorPlatform on Twitter, subscribe to https://mirrorworld.fun/blog , or visit https://mirrorworld.fun/.

Launch Partners

Smart Platform by Mirror World will be launching with industry leading strategic partners like Alchemy Platform, MoonPay, Delysium, Rage Effect, Notifi, Motley DAO and many more.

The first all-in-one development platform open up brand new user experiences, here’s a couple possibilities:

Developers can finish integration of building a NFT marketplace, authentication, wallet integration, and all in one platform under a day’s time

Developers now do not have to be charged for authentication services per user, unless they are generating revenue from those users

Sell or drop NFTs directly through your mobile application on App Store and Google Play

Studios can now aggregate on-chain and off-chain data together through one platform.

Launch multiple versions across different devices with Smart Platform’s multi-chain functionalities

Users do not need to understand the concept of decentralized assets and wallets, and can purchase assets through an aggregated on-ramp experience covering many geographies.

About Mirror World

Mirror World has a mission to help engineers reimagine development; to build a platform where people can create, grow and monetize their blockchain applications at ease. It is backed by Galaxy Interactive, Republic Crypto and many more. For more information, please visit https://mirrorworld.fun.

