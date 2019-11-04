Breaking News
Misonix to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
    • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
    • Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York, N.Y.
       
  • Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum
    • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019
    • Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, N.Y.
       
  • Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019
    • Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, N.Y.

Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Misonix Chief Financial Officer, will be available to meet with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each of the events.

The Misonix investor presentation is available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.misonix.com. If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at [email protected]

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company combined its SonicOne wound debridement application with the recently acquired TheraSkin product, a leading cellular skin substitute indicated for all wound treatments. The Company’s sales force operates as two divisions, Surgical (Neuro and Spine Applications) and Wound. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company’s web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:  
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or [email protected] 
631-694-9555  
