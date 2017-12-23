Miss America CEO, other leaders resign after report of derogatory emails

(Reuters) – The head of the organization that stages the Miss America beauty pageant and other leaders with the group resigned on Saturday after a report this week alleging that emails he had sent were derogatory toward past winners.
