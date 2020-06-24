Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Miss Kendra Programs Add Social Justice Emphasis to Miss Kendra’s List

Miss Kendra Programs Add Social Justice Emphasis to Miss Kendra’s List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Miss Kendra launches new school curriculum for children K-12 to address issues around social justice and promote equality

New Haven, CT, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire) Miss Kendra Programs have added a social justice component to their well-known “Miss Kendra’s List,” a central component to the K-12 classroom program used across the country.  Miss Kendra Programs, which have gained national attention for their unique public health approach to childhood trauma, has developed the additional list item and accompanying curriculum in consultation with several experts in the field and a group of school principals. 

With the recent demands for social justice throughout the United States, the new list addition states: “No child should be harmed because of their race, religion, or gender,” encouraging conversations about acts of oppression and prejudices. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) including trauma, abuse, and neglect, directly and negatively impact personal identity. In addition, historical, institutional, economic, and cultural sources of oppression and the misuse of power are critical factors behind ACEs that occur in families, neighborhoods, and schools. 

This list addition and the corresponding curriculum have been in development since 2019, as Miss Kendra Programs continue efforts to address the impacts of trauma and toxic stress in the schools amidst an ever-changing social climate. 

“By adding this component to our Miss Kendra Programs, we intend to expand students’ opportunities to explore and learn about these important issues,” said David Read Johnson, PhD, co-founder of Miss Kendra Programs. “Miss Kendra Programs are not intended to be a course on social justice in which the children are “taught” concepts.  The lessons in the curriculum are methods for eliciting the worries and concerns of students, and then to be listened to by a caring adult.”

The Miss Kendra curriculum is designed to be applicable to all school settings and cultural environments.  However, the counselors and teachers are encouraged to dig deeper into these issues according to their comfort level and the norms of the school or community. Counselors and teachers must use their judgment in negotiating the depth to which this material will be explored. 

Miss Kendra Programs include classroom- and school-wide models that use a public health approach to address childhood trauma and adverse childhood experiences. With programs in schools in Connecticut, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Michigan, New Hampshire, Washington and Minnesota, Miss Kendra Programs have joined the national movement for bringing trauma-informed strategies to every student and every classroom. For more information on the Programs, visit misskendraschools.org

###

Contact:
Jordyn Miller
203.233.1097
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.