COLUMBIA FALLS, Me., and COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February 22, 2023 – MISSION BBQ is proud to announce the donation of $369,590 to national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA). This contribution was made possible thanks to the generosity of MISSION BBQ customers and their support of MISSION BBQ’s special American Heroes Cups. The donation will help sponsor over 24,000 veterans’ wreaths to remember our fallen U.S. service members at 101 participating locations during the 2023 holiday season.

MISSION BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus presented this donation to Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester today in Columbia, Md. View the livestream of the check presentation here. “We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Bill Kraus, co-founder for MISSION BBQ.

Wreaths Across America is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the U.S. and beyond at more than 3,700 participating locations, but their yearlong mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“In 2022 Wreaths Across America’s theme was ‘Find a Way to Serve,’ and MISSION BBQ is a company who has committed to doing just that,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “The impact they make in the communities they serve, through the generous support of their customers, is significant. They go above and beyond to not only support our yearlong mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, but so many other important programs in communities where their employees and customers live and work. We will forever be grateful for their support and commitment to the mission.”

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Steve Newton and Kraus, founders of MISSION BBQ. “We are humbled by the hard work by our teammates, who ask all of our customers for their support, and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, their service and their sacrifices.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99 with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers are encouraged to bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant and receive $.99 refills. To find a MISSION BBQ location near you visit: https://mission-bbq.com/locations.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the world changed. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis…to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at 12 noon as we sing Our National Anthem. Everyday.

About Wreaths Across America:

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

