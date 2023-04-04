Renewal Lays Groundwork to Operationalize AI and Further Digital Twins

ARLINGTON, Va., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Company”) (TSXV:CTRL; OTC: UNFYF; FSE:Q5i), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, is pleased to announce a three-year renewal and conversion to subscription software in the Health Care Insurer segment.

“Our connection with this leader in health care solutions began more than five years ago,” said Nicholas Brigman, edgeTI’s VP of Products. “It’s gratifying to see this provider continue to drive awareness and value in their delivery of services to millions of members in the United States.”

U.S. healthcare insurers face a variety of challenges, including rising costs, increasing competition, changing regulations, and the need to increase customer satisfaction according to McKinsey & Co. Rising costs are primarily driven by the increasing cost of medical care and pharmaceuticals, as well as the rising cost of operating a health insurance business. Making governance processes and operations more visible and efficient enables more focus on customer service.

“Helping insurers such as this and providers like the Veteran’s Administration is rewarding in the ever-evolving health care delivery landscape,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer of edgeTI. “We are very proud of the work our team has done to meet this customers’ specific needs — giving them the confidence to renew for another three years.”

Today’s announcement follows the Company’s recent press releases regarding generative AI support of ChatGPT and industry analyst recognition for Digital Twins. edgeTI believes these advances will help customers operationalize AI and create digital twins of their organization that extend business value and improve customer experiences.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid composable experiences via the platform’s low-code development. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

