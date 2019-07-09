Breaking News
Mission of Hope Responds to Food Crisis in Haiti

Launches Campaign to Feed Additional 80,000 Kids

Austin, TX, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

An estimated 2.2 million people in Haiti are currently in a food insecurity crisis due to rising inflation, political instability, and the devaluation of the Haitian gourde. In response to this crisis, Mission of Hope has created Team Hope, a community of people committed to meeting the most critical needs. Team Hope’s first objective is to raise funds to feed at least 80,000 more children in Haiti.

“It only costs about $10 a month to provide one hot, nutritious meal each day. For many, this will be the only meal they have,” says Mission of Hope President Brad Johnson.  “Whether people can give $5 or $500 a month, those who join Team Hope will be making a real difference in real people’s lives.”

For almost 21 years, Mission of Hope has been working to feed and educate children throughout Haiti. Mission of Hope, in partnership with Convoy of Hope and other partners,  currently serves over 91,000 meals daily to students in their nutrition program, but Samuel Lucien, National Director of Mission of Hope in Haiti, says there are still thousands of children in desperate need.

“We have 80,000 kids on our waitlist who are in dire need of food, and we are seeing the signs of malnutrition on the rise everywhere we go in our communities. Their hair is turning red due to a protein deficiency,” says Lucien. “We have the delivery system in place to feed thousands more. We just need more people to remember the kids in Haiti and join the cause.”

One of the most vulnerable countries to extreme weather disasters, Haiti has long had difficulty feeding its population. But officials warn that the current political and economic crisis is worsening the prognosis. Despite the bleak statistics, Johnson is hopeful they can make a significant impact.

“Team Hope is you, and it’s me, believing that we can do more good—for more people—if we work together, until the lives of every man, woman, and child in Haiti are transformed,” says Johnson.

To learn more about Team Hope or to join the team, visit missionofhope.com/team-hope.

About Mission of Hope
As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Haiti. Through partnerships with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, as well as in countries with large Haitian populations such as the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Mission of Hope serves over 91,000 meals daily, impacts 129,000 students through education and nutrition, and provides medical care to over 151,500 people annually. Mission of Hope believes a nation can be transformed, village by village, one life at a time by focusing on four key areas: healthy churches, healthy people, a healthy economy, and healthy schools.

For more information on how Mission of Hope is working to transform a nation, visit missionofhope.com.

