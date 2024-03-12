Company achieves record first quarter results with improved performance across all segments

OXNARD, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Overview:

Total revenue increased 21% to $258.7 million compared to the same period last year driven primarily by a 23% increase in average per-unit avocado selling prices on flat avocado volumes

Net income/(loss) was breakeven, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $(8.8) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the same period last year

Adjusted net income of $6.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $(5.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year

CEO Message

Steve Barnard, CEO of Mission, commented, “We are off to a strong start in fiscal 2024 with the delivery of a first quarter that demonstrated solid execution across all facets of our business. The team’s focus resulted in significantly improved per-unit margins, which translated to nearly 700 basis points of gross margin expansion and resulted in a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA performance year-over-year. Our margin improvement was spurred by strength in avocado margins in our Marketing & Distribution segment, as well as the achievement of record quarterly revenues in our Blueberries segment due to advantageous pricing conditions, which contributed meaningfully to our overall adjusted EBITDA generation. In our International Farming segment, our team has been focused on implementing cost savings measures across our farming and packing operations. We expect to see the benefits of these initiatives in the second half of our fiscal year when we harvest and sell our owned avocado production from Peru. Our improved overall performance is a direct result of the actions we are taking to optimize our business and enhance profitability, and it is expected to result in a meaningful step-up in free cash flow generation in 2024.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Review

Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased $45.2 million or 21% compared to the same period last year driven primarily by higher average per-unit avocado sales prices. Though less significant, we also experienced growth in mango and blueberry revenues resulting from higher average sales prices that were driven by industry supply constraints during the period.

Gross profit increased $19.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to the same period last year, to $28.7 million and gross profit percentage increased 690 basis points, to 11.1% of revenue. The increases were driven by improved per-unit margins across the Marketing & Distribution and Blueberries segments, the latter of which benefited significantly from higher per-unit sales pricing.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) for the first quarter increased $1.6 million or 8% compared to the same period last year primarily due to higher employee related costs, including performance-based incentive compensation and stock-based compensation expense. These costs were partially offset by a reduction of approximately $1.0 million in general corporate expenses.

Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was breakeven, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(8.8) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $(5.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $16.9 million as compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period, driven by stronger gross profit performance from the Marketing & Distribution and Blueberries segments.

Fiscal First Quarter Business Segment Performance

Marketing & Distribution

Net sales in the Marketing & Distribution segment increased 24% to $224.6 million for the quarter, due to a 23% increase in average per-unit avocado sales prices; volume was flat year-over-year.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $6.4 million to $11.0 million, primarily due to the impact of higher per-unit gross margins.

International Farming

The vast majority of fruit sales from the International Farming segment are made to the Marketing and Distribution segment, with the remainder of revenue largely derived from services provided to third parties and the Blueberries segment. Affiliated sales are concentrated in the second half of the fiscal year in alignment with the Peruvian avocado harvest season, which typically runs from April through September of each year. As a result, adjusted EBITDA for the International Farming segment is generally concentrated in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year in alignment with the timing of sales. In addition, the Company operates approximately 700 acres of mangos in Peru that are largely in an early stage of production. The timing of the mango harvest is generally concentrated in the fiscal second quarter. However, in the current fiscal year, the harvest has largely concluded in the fiscal first quarter.

Total segment sales in the International Farming segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were approximately flat with the prior year period at $5.8 million.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $1.3 million or 72% to $(0.5) million, primarily driven by cost savings measures within the Company’s Peruvian operations.

Blueberries

Sales in the Blueberries segment have been concentrated in the first and fourth quarters of the fiscal year in alignment with the Peruvian blueberry harvest season, which typically runs from July through February.

Net sales in the Blueberries segment increased 9% to $32.5 million, primarily due to a 90% increase in average per-unit sales price, substantially offset by a 43% decrease in volume sold, both of which were driven by significant reductions in industry blueberry supply from Peru during the 2023/2024 harvest season resulting from regional weather conditions.

Segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $9.2 million to $8.7 million, primarily due to gross margin improvement driven by elevated sales pricing.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $39.9 million as of January 31, 2024, compared to $42.9 million as of October 31, 2023.

The Company’s operating cash flows are seasonal in nature and can be temporarily influenced by working capital shifts resulting from varying payment terms to growers in different source regions. In addition, the Company is building its growing crops inventory in its International Farming segment during the first half of the year for ultimate harvest and sale that will occur during the second half of the fiscal year. While these increases in working capital can cause operating cash flows to be unfavorable in individual quarters, it is not indicative of operating cash performance that management expects to realize for the full year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.5 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024, compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.3 million in the prior year period, driven by improved operating performance partially offset by working capital growth. Within working capital, unfavorable changes in inventory and accounts receivable were partially offset by favorable changes in grower payables. Changes in inventory were driven by higher per-unit cost of Mexican fruit on-hand and higher blueberry growing crop inventory in Peru due to extension of the harvest season compared to prior year. Changes in accounts receivable and grower payables were correlated with the higher avocado pricing/cost factors previously discussed.

Capital expenditures were $9.9 million for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024, compared to $17.6 million last year. Capital expenditures were balanced across each of the operating segments and were comprised of avocado orchard development and pre-production orchard maintenance and land improvements in Peru and Guatemala, early-stage blueberry plant cultivation and construction costs associated with the UK distribution facility.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company is providing the following industry outlooks that will drive performance:

The industry is expecting avocado volumes to be relatively flat in the fiscal 2024 second quarter versus the prior year period. Industry volumes from Mexico are expected to taper off in the latter part of the quarter as the season nears completion. California harvest volumes should begin to build toward the middle of the quarter, followed by small amounts of Peruvian volume later in the fiscal second quarter.

Avocado pricing is expected to be slightly higher on a sequential basis and be approximately 10-15% higher than the $1.30 per pound average experienced in second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Harvest timing shifts relative to last year have extended the Company’s Peruvian blueberry season this year. As a result, approximately 20% of the harvest will be sold through in the fiscal second quarter, whereas the season was substantially complete in the prior year period. Sales pricing is expected to decline sequentially in the fiscal second quarter in response to increased industry volume resulting from the expectation for other source regions to begin seasonal harvests on a normal cadence.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income” and “adjusted EBITDA.” Management believes these measures provide useful information for analyzing the underlying business results. These measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable financial measures by generally accepted accounting principles.

Mission Produce adjusted net income (loss) refers to net income (loss) attributable to Mission Produce, before stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, foreign currency gain (loss), farming costs for nonproductive orchards (which represents land lease costs), certain noncash and nonrecurring ERP costs, transaction costs, amortization of inventory adjustments and intangible asset recognized from business combinations, further adjusted by any special, non-recurring, or one-time items such as remeasurement, impairment or discrete tax charges that are distortive to results, and tax effects of these items, if any, and the tax-effected impact of these non-GAAP adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest, allocable to the noncontrolling owners based on their percentage of ownership interest.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income (loss), before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, other income (expense), and income (loss) from equity method investees, further adjusted by asset impairment and disposals, net of insurance recoveries, farming costs for nonproductive orchards (which represents land lease costs), certain noncash and nonrecurring ERP costs, transaction costs, amortization of inventory adjustments recognized from business combinations, and any special, non-recurring, or one-time items such as remeasurements or impairments, and any portion of these items attributable to the noncontrolling interest, all of which are excluded from the results the CEO reviews uses to assess segment performance and results.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

MISSION PRODUCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except for shares) January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39.9 $ 42.9 Restricted cash 0.6 0.3 Accounts receivable Trade, net of allowances 85.3 74.1 Grower and fruit advances 1.4 0.9 Other 13.1 12.4 Inventory 85.9 70.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9.1 9.1 Income taxes receivable 9.2 9.6 Total current assets 244.5 220.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 525.2 523.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71.4 72.4 Equity method investees 28.6 31.0 Deferred income tax assets, net 8.7 8.5 Goodwill 39.4 39.4 Intangible asset, net 0.2 0.5 Other assets 19.5 19.7 Total assets $ 937.5 $ 914.8 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable $ 26.7 $ 27.2 Accrued expenses 29.1 26.4 Income taxes payable 2.8 1.6 Grower payables 36.9 26.4 Short-term borrowings — 2.8 Loans from noncontrolling interest holders—current portion 0.2 0.5 Notes payable 0.5 — Long-term debt—current portion 3.3 3.4 Operating leases—current portion 7.0 6.6 Finance leases—current portion 1.4 2.6 Total current liabilities 107.9 97.5 Long-term debt, net of current portion 152.8 148.6 Loans from noncontrolling interest holders, net of current portion 1.8 2.5 Operating leases, net of current portion 70.3 71.0 Finance leases, net of current portion 20.1 14.7 Income taxes payable 2.3 2.3 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 22.8 23.5 Other long-term liabilities 27.7 26.4 Total liabilities 405.7 386.5 Equity Mission Produce shareholders’ equity 505.1 503.6 Noncontrolling interest 26.7 24.7 Total equity 531.8 528.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 937.5 $ 914.8

MISSION PRODUCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, (In millions, except for share and per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 258.7 $ 213.5 Cost of sales 230.0 204.5 Gross profit 28.7 9.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20.7 19.1 Operating income (loss) 8.0 (10.1 ) Interest expense (3.3 ) (2.4 ) Equity method income 0.4 1.0 Other expense, net (1.0 ) (0.8 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 4.1 (12.3 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2.1 (1.7 ) Net income (loss) $ 2.0 $ (10.6 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2.0 (1.8 ) Net loss attributable to Mission Produce $ — $ (8.8 ) Net loss per share attributable to Mission Produce: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, used in computing diluted earnings per share 70,761,022 70,688,785

MISSION PRODUCE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 2.0 $ (10.6 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 12.9 9.3 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.1 0.1 Equity method income (0.4 ) (1.0 ) Noncash lease expense 1.5 1.4 Stock-based compensation 1.4 0.7 Dividends received from equity method investees 3.2 2.7 Losses on asset impairment, disposals and sales, net of insurance recoveries 0.2 0.3 Deferred income taxes (0.8 ) (0.5 ) Other 0.9 0.1 Effect on cash of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (10.9 ) (1.2 ) Grower fruit advances (0.5 ) — Other receivables (0.7 ) 6.1 Inventory (14.8 ) (3.8 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets — 0.8 Income taxes receivable 0.3 (3.2 ) Other assets 0.1 (1.2 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4.6 (1.7 ) Income taxes payable 1.2 (0.5 ) Grower payables 10.1 1.1 Operating lease liabilities (0.9 ) (1.4 ) Other long-term liabilities — 1.2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9.5 $ (1.3 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9.9 ) (17.6 ) Investment in equity method investees — (0.3 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (9.9 ) $ (17.9 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 15.0 10.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (10.0 ) — Repayment of short-term borrowings (2.8 ) (2.5 ) Principal payments on long-term debt obligations (0.9 ) (0.9 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2.3 ) (1.7 ) Payments for long-term supplier financing (0.3 ) — Principal payments on loans due to noncontrolling interest holder (0.5 ) — Payments of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards (0.7 ) (0.4 ) Equity contributions from noncontrolling interest holders — 1.0 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (2.5 ) $ 5.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.2 — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2.7 ) (13.7 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 43.2 53.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 40.5 $ 40.2 Summary of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39.9 $ 39.2 Restricted cash 0.6 1.0 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 40.5 $ 40.2

MISSION PRODUCE, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures “adjusted net income” and “adjusted EBITDA” to their comparable GAAP measures. Refer also to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this press release.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended

January 31, (In millions, except for per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Mission Produce $ — $ (8.8 ) Stock-based compensation 1.4 0.7 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 0.2 0.6 Foreign currency transaction loss 1.4 0.9 Asset impairment and disposals, net of insurance recoveries 0.2 0.3 Farming costs for nonproductive orchards(1) 1.2 0.9 ERP costs(2) 0.5 0.6 Depreciation-blueberries(3) 4.1 — Severance 1.3 — Legal settlement 0.2 — Amortization of intangible asset recognized from business combination 0.3 1.2 Transaction costs — 0.1 Amortization of inventory adjustment recognized from business combination — 0.7 Tax effects of adjustments to net loss attributable to Mission Produce(4) (2.3 ) (1.3 ) Noncontrolling interest(5) (1.8 ) (0.9 ) Mission Produce adjusted net income (loss) $ 6.7 $ (5.0 ) Mission Produce adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.09 $ (0.07 )

(1) During the three months ended January 31, 2024, $0.7 million related to blueberry orchards and $0.5 million related to avocado orchards. During the three months ended January 31, 2023, $0.5 million related to the blueberry orchards and $0.4 million related to avocado orchards. (2) Recognition of deferred implementation costs. (3) Represents accelerated depreciation expense for certain blueberry plants determined to have no remaining useful life. (4) Tax effects are calculated using applicable rates that each adjustment relates to. (5) Represents net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest plus the impact of tax-effected non-GAAP adjustments, allocable to the noncontrolling owner based on their percentage of ownership interest.

MISSION PRODUCE, INC. Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Marketing and Distribution adjusted EBITDA $ 11.0 $ 4.6 International Farming adjusted EBITDA (0.5 ) (1.8 ) Blueberries adjusted EBITDA 8.7 (0.5 ) Total reportable segment adjusted EBITDA 19.2 2.3 Net income (loss) 2.0 (10.6 ) Interest expense 3.3 2.4 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2.1 (1.7 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 12.9 9.3 Equity method income (0.4 ) (1.0 ) Stock-based compensation 1.4 0.7 Asset impairment and disposals, net of insurance recoveries 0.2 0.3 Farming costs for nonproductive orchards 0.5 0.4 ERP costs(2) 0.5 0.6 Severance 1.3 — Legal settlement 0.2 — Transaction costs — 0.1 Amortization of inventory adjustment recognized from business combination — 0.7 Other expense, net 1.0 0.8 Noncontrolling interest(3) (5.8 ) 0.3 Total adjusted EBITDA $ 19.2 $ 2.3

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization of purchase accounting assets of $2.9 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The three months ended January 31, 2024 include $4.1 million of accelerated depreciation expense for certain blueberry plants determined to have no remaining useful life. (2) Recognition of deferred ERP implementation costs. (3) Represents net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest plus the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, allocable to the noncontrolling owner based on their percentage of ownership interest.





MISSION PRODUCE, INC. Other Information (Unaudited) Segment Sales Marketing and Distribution International Farming Blueberries Total Marketing and Distribution International Farming Blueberries Total Three Months Ended

January 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Third party sales $ 224.6 $ 1.6 $ 32.5 $ 258.7 $ 181.8 $ 1.9 $ 29.8 $ 213.5 Affiliated sales — 4.2 — 4.2 — 3.8 — 3.8 Total segment sales 224.6 5.8 32.5 262.9 181.8 5.7 29.8 217.3 Intercompany eliminations — (4.2 ) — (4.2 ) — (3.8 ) — (3.8 ) Total net sales $ 224.6 $ 1.6 $ 32.5 $ 258.7 $ 181.8 $ 1.9 $ 29.8 $ 213.5

Avocado Sales Three Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2023 Pounds of avocados sold (millions) 151.6 152.3 Average sales price per pound $ 1.40 $ 1.14