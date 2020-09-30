Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mission Produce Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Mission Produce Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of 6,250,000 shares being offered by the Company and 1,750,000 shares being offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on October 1, 2020, under the symbol “AVO.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners, Stephens Inc. and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 30, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: [email protected]; J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at: (866) 803-9204.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Mission Produce, Inc.
Mission Produce is a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The Company’s operations consist of four packing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Peru, 11 distribution and ripening centers across the U.S., Canada, China and the Netherlands, as well as three sales offices in the U.S., China and the Netherlands.

Contact:
Denise Junqueiro, Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications
[email protected]
805-981-3650

Jeff Sonnek, Investor Relations, ICR
[email protected]
646-277-1263

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.