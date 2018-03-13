Mission Ready Announces 2018 AGSM, Marketing Enhancements, Share Issuance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿Mission Ready Services Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:MRS) announces that it will hold its 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders (the “AGSM”) at 11:30AM Eastern Time on April 24, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia, USA.

The AGSM materials will be mailed out no later than April 3, 2018 to persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company as of 5:00PM Pacific Time on the Record Date, March 19, 2018. Proxies to be voted at the AGSM must be submitted no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays) prior to the AGSM. Further information on the Company’s 2018 AGSM can be found in the Investors section at www.MRSCorp.com.

Mission Ready is expanding its ongoing marketing and branding initiatives to include a simplified and more streamlined web presence, a results-driven social media strategy and the production of top-tier promotional materials to showcase its refined tech-centric product offerings. The Company’s goal is to cohesively unite its portfolio of advanced personal protective solutions – currently marketed primarily under Protect The Force – as branded product lines within the Mission Ready group of companies. As a component of these initiatives, the Company is pleased to report that it has published a new Corporate Presentation which can be viewed in the Investors section at www.MRSCorp.com.

The Company also reports that it has obtained TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) approval to issue an aggregate of 855,000 common shares in the capital of Mission Ready (the “Shares”) to Jeffery L. Schwartz, President & CEO of the Company, as compensation for past services provided to the Company pursuant to an employment agreement dated April 1, 2016. The Shares are subject to a four month hold period which expires on July 13, 2018.

About Mission Ready Services Inc.

Mission Ready serves to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Innovations and Development of Personal Protective Equipment

Manufacturing of Leading Military & Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment

Cleaning, Decontamination & Repair of Personal Protective Equipment

Mission Ready’s management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first-responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

For further information, visit MRSCorp.com or ProtectTheForce.com

Terry Nixon – Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1.877.479.7778

